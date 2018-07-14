Belgium vs England, FIFA World Cup, Highlights: As it Happened

Latest update: Belgium end the World Cup in third place while England finish fourth in Russia.
Catch all the live updates from the third-fourth play-off match between Belgium and England at the 2018 FIFA World Cup on News18Sports' live blog.
Read More
Jul 14, 2018 9:23 pm (IST)
This means Belgium have finished third, which is their best finish ever and England have finished fourth equalling their second best finish ever.
Jul 14, 2018 9:22 pm (IST)
Full time: Belgium - 2 England - 0
Jul 14, 2018 9:21 pm (IST)
On for the last few minutes, Dele Alli tries a sneaky flick, but that results in a Belgium counter-attack. De Bruyne looks for the Meunier at the back post but England clear.
Jul 14, 2018 9:19 pm (IST)
Dier, who has had a good second half, overhits an attempted pass to Kane, allowing Courtois to clean up.
Jul 14, 2018 9:18 pm (IST)
So unless Mbappe or Griezmann score a hat-trick in the final, Harry Kane will take home the Golden Boot. He has been terrible today and has had the least touches in the game.
Jul 14, 2018 9:16 pm (IST)
England, understandably, are becoming reckless in their attempt to get something from this game, leaving even more gaps for Belgium to exploit.
Jul 14, 2018 9:14 pm (IST)
Belgium want more. This time Hazard leads the burst forward and finds de Bruyne who was hoping to get himself on the scoresheet too. But Stones' comes in the way of his shot at goal.
Jul 14, 2018 9:12 pm (IST)
De Bruyne collected the ball in midfield and turned and ran at England like he has done all game. He then slipped ball into Hazard as Jones got his feet in a muddle against a familiar foe who watlzed past him and beat Pickford at the near post with power.
Jul 14, 2018 9:10 pm (IST)
GOAL: Eden Hazard has scored and Belgium lead 2-0
Jul 14, 2018 9:09 pm (IST)
What a fantastic break by Belgium! With back-heel flicks and one-time passes they hurtled from their own box into the English one, whereupon Mertens hung a splendid cross up to the far post. Meunier arrived to meet it with a firm volley. Pickford stood up to it to make a fine save!
Jul 14, 2018 9:07 pm (IST)
Dier has come on strong in this second period. He’s just flipped a nice pass from outside the D to Loftus-Cheek, who couldn’t quite get under control.
Jul 14, 2018 9:04 pm (IST)
Dier and Loftus cheek look to getaway from the Belgian defense, but instead de Bruyne leads out a counter attack and finds Mertens, who went for glory but scuffed the shot.
Jul 14, 2018 9:03 pm (IST)
A cute chipped pass by Trippier to Lingard, who does well to hit it first-time across the face of goal. Dier meets it and sends a downwards header wider from seven yards. Right after that, Maguire heads wide from another Trippier freekick.
Jul 14, 2018 9:02 pm (IST)
England are starting to create a few chances with less than 20 minutes left in the game. Dier had another chance with his head. Courtois stood firmly in the way.
Jul 14, 2018 9:01 pm (IST)
Trippier sends the ball in to the back post looking for one of his teammates, but Kompany who has been outstanding today clears it away for a corner.
Jul 14, 2018 9:00 pm (IST)
That was a much better move from England with a little bit of pace and verve coming in over there. They have a free-kick now after Rashford was stopped by Kompany unfairly as he tried to turn and run away.
Jul 14, 2018 8:59 pm (IST)
England very nearly equalised as Dier dinked it over Courtois. But Alderweireld comes around brilliantly to clear it off the line. That would have thrown the cat among the pigeons right away!
Jul 14, 2018 8:57 pm (IST)
Dier has a crack from long-range, but Courtois saves his low drive without ado.
Jul 14, 2018 8:57 pm (IST)
Kane keeps Golden Boot advantage: Romelu Lukaku's withdrawal means the Belgium forward cannot now reel in Harry Kane in the scoring chart. It's going to take something special in this game or tomorrow's Final to deny the Englishman the accolade.
Jul 14, 2018 8:56 pm (IST)
Good play by England to pen Belgium back and then create room for Loftus-Cheek to cross from the right. It’s a cracking delivery across the face of goal, though a nick off Vermaelen takes it beyond the reach of Kane.
Jul 14, 2018 8:55 pm (IST)
An England corner comes out to Harry Kane who's attempt to volley is woeful and it seems like form has deserted him midway through the tournament. The set-piece for England is turned into a counter-attack by de Bruyne who finds Mertens on the wing, but has pushed him too wide unfortunately..
Jul 14, 2018 8:52 pm (IST)
Kompany produces a foxy flick at the near post to send Mertens’ corner into the mixer. No Belgian anticipated that, however, and England are able to welly it away.
Jul 14, 2018 8:51 pm (IST)
After some ball hogging by both sides, Alderweireld finds Hazard with a beautiful ball and Meunier comes down the right overlapping. But Rose stops the cross from coming in.
Jul 14, 2018 8:48 pm (IST)
England who have had a lot of possession and almost double the number of passes in comparison to Belgium but continue to fail to impress with their final passes. Belgium now take of de Bruyne and bring on Mertens with an hour gone in the game.
Jul 14, 2018 8:45 pm (IST)
Chance! Once again Lukaku is put through one on one on goal by de Bruyne's brilliant pass through the gap between the central defense. Lukaku's first touch is terrible. To be fair, he has had chances to score but has lacked the killer insticnt.
Jul 14, 2018 8:43 pm (IST)
England have looked more like equalising in the last 10 minutes than in the whole of the first half. Lingard has injected life into the attack and once again almost found Kane with a volley across the face of the goal. Kane could not get anything on it otherwise that was 1-1.
Jul 14, 2018 8:41 pm (IST)
Stones booked for pulling down Hazard as Belgium broke away after clearing England’s corner. If a Japanese player had done that earlier in this tournament, Belgium wouldn’t be here today.
Jul 14, 2018 8:39 pm (IST)
England have been brighter in this half, eager to run at their opponents. Trippier has a chance to deliver from the right and the set-piece delivery is dangerous. Alderweireld has to concede a corner.
Jul 14, 2018 8:38 pm (IST)
Rashford has a dart at Belgium's defense but can't make space to shoot. England keep the ball before Phil Jones goes to the byline looking for a ball back into the box. But Courtois covers well and releases Hazard who is enjoying running at the English defense.
Jul 14, 2018 8:36 pm (IST)
Right after Kompany has to hurry across to disrupt a good burst down the right by Loftus-Cheek.
Preview:England manager Gareth Southgate admits the World Cup third-place play-off is a game that no team wants to play, but Saturday's match against Belgium offers the chance to finish the tournament on a winning note. A gut-wrenching 2-1 loss to Croatia after extra-time denied England a shot at a second World Cup triumph, instead setting up a consolation game against familiar foes Belgium. Roberto Martinez's side, who were beaten 1-0 by France in the last four, topped Group G ahead of England after an Adnan Januzaj goal settled a low-key encounter in Kaliningrad. That game saw both coaches heavily rotate their teams, and a similar scenario is likely in Saint Petersburg, with several fringe players pushing for a start. "The honest thing is, it's not a game any team wants to play in," said Southgate, whose side have drawn praise for the way they have briefly united a country bitterly divided over Brexit. However, he insisted that will not alter England's approach as they look to achieve their best finish since they won the competition in 1966. "We'll want to give a performance of huge pride, there's no question about that," said Southgate. "Every time we wear the shirt of our national team we want to play with pride, we want to play well and we want to win." Reserve goalkeepers Jack Butland and Nick Pope are the only two members of England's 23-man squad yet to feature in Russia, as Southgate stuck with the same line-up throughout the knockout phase. For Belgium and their "golden generation", many of the key players should return for the 2022 World Cup, even if Vincent Kompany and Jan Vertonghen will probably be gone by then. Martinez, who signed an extension until after Euro 2020 in May, can guide Belgium to the nation's best result at the World Cup. They finished fourth in 1986. "We want to finish on a high and these players deserve to finish on a high," said the Spaniard. "You need to try to see the opportunity of finishing third at the World Cup. That doesn't happen too often, so we need to understand that this is an important game. "But I would accept it is very difficult when you had the ambition of getting to the final. It's very difficult to prepare for the next game." European teams have claimed third place at the past nine World Cups. The Netherlands beat Brazil 3-0 in 2014 after the hosts were embarrassed 7-1 by Germany in the semi-finals. England skipper Harry Kane is the tournament's top scorer on six goals, while Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku trails by two in the race for the Golden Boot. With one more goal Kane would become the highest scorer at the competition since 2002, when Ronaldo struck eight times, including twice in the final, as Brazil clinched a record fifth title. The Tottenham forward would be just the second England player to scoop the award, after Gary Lineker was the top scorer in 1986.