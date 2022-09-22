Belgium vs Wales Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Belgium vs Wales UEFA Nations League Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Belgium will clash against Wales in the UEFA Nations League encounter on September 23. With only two months until the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, now is the time for countries to assess their strengths and weaknesses and select the best squad combination.

Belgium will begin their second leg at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels. The Belgians have only suffered one defeat in their first four games and will look to finish top of their group by defeating Wales and the Netherlands in their next two games.

Wales will have to put in a monumental effort if they have to avoid another defeat against Belgium in their forthcoming encounter. Rob Page’s men are yet to register their first win of the league. Wales will also strive for a good preparation for their first FIFA World Cup appearance in 64 years.

Belgium seem like the overwhelming favourites but Wales can cause an upset on their day.

On what date will the UEFA Nations League match between Belgium and Wales be played?

The UEFA Nations League match between Belgium and Wales will be played on September 23, Friday.

Where will the UEFA Nations League match between Belgium and Wales be played?

The UEFA Nations League match between Belgium and Wales will be played at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels.

What time will the UEFA Nations League match between Belgium and Wales begin?

The UEFA Nations League match between Belgium and Wales will begin at 12:15 am IST, on September 23.

Which TV channels will broadcast the UEFA Nations League match between Belgium and Wales?

The UEFA Nations League match between Belgium and Wales will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the UEFA Nations League match between Belgium and Wales?

The UEFA Nations League match between Belgium and Wales will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Predicted Starting Line-up:

Belgium Predicted Starting Line-up: Simone Mignolet (Gk), Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, Dendoncker; Thorgan Hazard, Axel Witsel, Youri Tielemans, Castagne, Eden Hazard, Mitchy Batshuayi, Dries Mertens

Wales Predicted Starting Line-up: Wayne Hennessey (Gk), Chris Mepham, Joe Rodon, Ben Davies, Ethan Ampadu, Roberts, Neco Williams, Joe Allen, Harry Wilson, Gareth Bale, Brennan Johnson

