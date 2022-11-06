BEN vs GUJ Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Teams, PKL 2022-23 November 6, 7:30 PM IST

BEN vs GUJ Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Sunday’s PKL 2022-23 match between Bengaluru Bulls and Gujarat Giants: In an enthralling Pro Kabbadi League encounter, table toppers Bengaluru Bulls will be up against the Gujarat Giants on Sunday. This will be the first match of the night and will get underway at 7:30 pm IST in Pune.

The Bengaluru Bulls are gearing up for another victory and will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the charts. Despite losing their previous match against the Haryana Steelers, the Bengaluru side sit handsomely on the summit with six victories in 10 games.

While most Bengaluru players struggled against the Steelers, star man Bharat showed his mettle and scored a Super 10. The Mahender Singh-led side will be desperate to secure this match and move a step closer to the playoffs.

PKL fans were taken aback by Gujarat Giants’ defeat to the Patna Pirates. Parteek Dahiya and Mahender Rajput gave their all but were unable to lead their team to victory. The defense looked disoriented with rash tackles, giving away points that eventually cost them the match.

This will be an important match for Gujarat Giants, as they need to bag wins to propel them higher in the points table and improve their mid-table position in the league. Given their recent success, the Bengaluru Bulls will be the favorites to win this match but a spirited performance from Gujarat can turn the tides in their favor.

Ahead of Sunday’s PKL match between Bengaluru Bulls and Gujarat Giants and; here is everything you need to know:

BEN vs GUJ Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants PKL match.

BEN vs GUJ Live Streaming

The PKL match between Bengaluru Bulls and Gujarat Giants will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

BEN vs GUJ match Details

The BEN vs GUJ PKL match will be played at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune on Sunday, November 6, at 7:30 pm IST.

BEN vs GUJ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Bharat

Vice-Captain: Saurabh Nandal

Suggested Playing XI for BEN vs GUJ Dream11 Fantasy Kabaddi

Defenders: Saurabh Nandal, Sourav Gulia, Rinku Narwal

All-rounders: Arkam Shaikh, Neeraj Narwal

Raiders: Bharat, Rakesh Sangroya

Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants Possible Starting line-up

Bengaluru Bulls Predicted Starting Line-up: Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh (c), Vikash Khandola, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal, Aman

Gujarat Giants Predicted Starting Line-up: Arkam Shaikh, Rakesh Sangroya, Sourav Gulia, Parteek Dahiya, Mahendra Rajput (c), Rinku Narwal, Shankar Gadai

