BEN vs TON Dream11 Team Prediction Portuguese League 2020 Benfica Vs Tondela Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Benfica will be up against Tondela in their next match in Portuguese League on Thursday, June 4. The Benfica Vs Tondela match will commence from 11:45 pm at the Estadio da Luz, Lisbon. Benfica are placed at number 2 on the points table with a total of 59 points of 24 matches. The team have managed to win 19 matches so far in the league. However the last match that they played against Vitoria FC was a draw with both teams scoring a goal each.

Tondela, on the other hand, are at the 14th spot on the points table with 25 points of 24 matches. In the series, they have won only 6 matches and have been on the losing side in 11 matches. Their last game against Boavista ended in a draw. The scoreline was 1-1.

BEN vs TON Dream11 Tips and Predictions, Benfica Vs Tondela Portuguese League Dream11 Team

Portuguese League BEN vs TON Dream 11 Prediction, Benfica Vs Tondela Captain: Pizzi

Portuguese League BEN vs TON Dream 11 Prediction, Benfica Vs Tondela Vice Captain: C Vinicius

Portuguese League BEN vs TON Dream 11 Prediction, Benfica Vs Tondela Goalkeeper: C Ramos

Portuguese League BEN vs TON Dream 11Prediction, Benfica Vs Tondela Defenders: M Almedia, A Grimaldo, R Dias.

Portuguese League BEN vs TON Dream 11Prediction, Benfica Vs Tondela Midfielders: Pizzi, R Silva, A Taarabt, J Almeida, A Xavier

Portuguese League BEN vs TON Dream 11Prediction, Benfica Vs Tondela Strikers: C Vinicius, J Murillo

Portuguese League Benfica Probable XI vs Tondela: Odisseas Vlachodimos, Alejandro Grimaldo, Nuno Tavares, Tomas Tavares, Carlos Vinicius, Rafa, Chiquinho, Andreas Samaris, Haris Seferovic, Pizzi, Jota

Portuguese League Tondela Probable XI vs Benfica: Claudio, Pite, Fahd Moufi, Philipe Sampaio, Joao Pedro, Pepelu, Richard Birkheun, João Reis, Antonio Xavier, Ronan Jeronimo, Jhon Murillo