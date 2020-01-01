Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Benfica Sign Borussia Dortmund Midfielder Julian Weigl

Borussia Dortmund confirmed Julian Weigl had put in a transfer request amid interest from Benfica.

AFP

Updated:January 1, 2020, 1:00 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Benfica Sign Borussia Dortmund Midfielder Julian Weigl
Julian Weigl. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Berlin: Borussia Dortmund and Germany midfielder Julian Weigl will join Portuguese champions Benfica in the January transfer window, the Bundesliga club said on Tuesday.

In an official statement, Dortmund confirmed Weigl, 24, had put in a transfer request amid interest from the Lisbon club.

"Julian came to us with this request and we granted it, partly because of all he has done for the club," said sporting director Michael Zorc.

The transfer is still subject to a medical check, and the fee remains undisclosed.

According to Bild newspaper, Benfica could pay around 20 million euros ($22.5m) for the former Germany youth international.

The defensive midfielder, who doubles up as a centre-back, shot to fame after joining Dortmund from 1860 Munich as a teenager in 2015.

He quickly established himself as a first-team regular under then coach Thomas Tuchel, and made five appearances for Germany in 2016 and 2017.

Yet in recent years, he has struggled to hold down a place in midfield due to competition from the likes of Belgium veteran Axel Witsel.

Weigl will be only the third German ever to play for Portugal's most decorated club, and the first outfield player to do so after goalkeepers Hans Joerg Butt and Robert Enke.

Benfica currently sit four points clear at the top of the Primeira Liga.

Dortmund are hoping to launch another assault on the Bundesliga title this spring, having won the race to sign Norwegian starlet Erling Braut Haaland earlier this week.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram