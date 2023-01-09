Benfica 'Under Investigation for Match-Fixing' - Reports

Portuguese club Benfica are under investigation for match-fixing after hacked mails were revealed to prosecutors between to a four-year period from 2016 to 2020.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, quoting Portuguese agencies, current Primeira Liga leaders, Benfica board members being embroiled.

Benfica’s president Luis Filipe Vieira was investigated a year and a half ago and forced to resign and arrested on charges of tax evasion, aggravated fraud, forgery and money laundering charges.

Portugal’s Public Prosecution Service said in a statement at the time that they were investigating “deals and financings totalling more than 100 million euros (118 million dollars), which may have resulted in heavy losses for the state and some of the companies”.

The investigation reportedly stretches back to 2014 and possible offences include “breach of trust, aggravated fraud, forgery, tax fraud and money laundering,” the statement added.

Rui Costa, former Benfica, AC Milan and Portugal, became the vice president in 2020 and took charge of the top office when Vieira resigned, is also involved in the investigation, according to reports.

The inquiry alleges that Benfica benefited from fraudulent results during that 2016-2020 time frame, according to the Daily Mail.

“Taking into account the news made public today, Sport Lisboa e Benfica – Futebol SAD confirms that it appeared in court on January 3, as well as, among others, the members of the Board of Directors from 2016 to 2020 and who are currently in office,” a Benfica statement read, acknowledging the investigation.

“Benfica SAD will not comment further as the trial is under legal secrecy. Benfica expresses its total willingness to collaborate with the competent authorities, as has always happened up to now,” it added.

Read all the Latest Sports News here