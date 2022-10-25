It has been a dismal season so far for the Italian giants Juventus. In domestic league, eighth-placed Juventus have just managed to secure five wins from 11 games. The scene has not been much different in the Champions League either. With just one win, Massimiliano Allegri’s men find themselves in the third position in their Champions League group. In their last Champions League fixture, Juventus had to concede a humiliating 2-0 defeat at the hands of Israeli football club Maccabi Haifa.

The Bianconerri are now all set to resume their Champions League action on Wednesday. Juventus, in their next Champions League clash, will face Portuguese side Benfica. The match between Benfica and Juventus will be played at The Estádio da Luz in Lisbon.

Second-placed Benfica, on the other hand, have been unbeaten in this season’s Champions League so far. With two wins and as many draws the Portuguese football club have eight points in their kitty.

Ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League match between Benfica and Juventus; here is all you need to know:

What date Champions League match between Benfica and Juventus will be played?

The Champions League match between Benfica and Juventus will take place on October 26, Wednesday.

Where will the Champions League match Benfica vs Juventus be played?

The Champions League match between Benfica and Juventus will be played at the The Estádio da Luz in Lisbon.

What time will the Champions League match Benfica vs Juventus begin?

The Champions League match between Benfica vs Juventus will begin at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Benfica vs Juventus Champions League match?

Benfica vs Juventus Champions League match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Benfica vs Juventus Champions League match?

Benfica vs Juventus Champions League match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

Benfica vs Juventus Possible Starting XI:

Benfica Predicted Starting Line-up: Odisseas Vlachodimos, Alexander Bah, Antonio Silva, Nicolas Otamendi, Alex Grimaldo, Florentino Luis, Enzo Fernandez, Joao Mario, Rafa Silva, Fredrik Aursnes, Goncalo Ramos

Juventus Predicted Starting Line-up: Wojciech Szczesny, Danilo, Leonardo Bonucci, Daniele Rugani, Filip Kostic, Adrien Rabiot, Manuel Locatelli, Weston McKennie, Juan Cuadrado, Dusan Vlahovic, Arkadiusz Milik

