CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#WarInUkraine#Movies#IndvsSL#Bollywood#AssemblyElections
Home » News » Football » Benfica's Roman Yaremchuk Shows Shirt of Support for Ukraine in Champions League
1-MIN READ

Benfica's Roman Yaremchuk Shows Shirt of Support for Ukraine in Champions League

Benfica's Darwin Nunez, left, helps teammate Roman Yaremchuk, from Ukraine, take off his shirt after scoring his side's second goal, to reveal an undershirt with the coat of arms of Ukraine, also known as tryzub, during the Champions League round of 16, first leg, soccer match between Benfica and Ajax at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)

Benfica's Darwin Nunez, left, helps teammate Roman Yaremchuk, from Ukraine, take off his shirt after scoring his side's second goal, to reveal an undershirt with the coat of arms of Ukraine, also known as tryzub, during the Champions League round of 16, first leg, soccer match between Benfica and Ajax at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)

His action comes as tens of thousands of Russian troops are stationed near Ukraine's borders, with the West saying they could be used for an attack at any moment and Kyiv imposing a national state of emergency.

Benfica’s Ukrainian striker Roman Yaremchuk celebrated a Champions League goal on Wednesday by revealing a shirt bearing his country’s coat of arms as fears of a Russian invasion of his homeland grew.

The 26-year-old scored the goal that gave his team a 2-2 draw against Ajax and then displayed a black shirt displaying the blue and gold Tryzub symbol.

RELATED NEWS

“I wanted to support my country. I thought a lot about it and I’m afraid of the situation," he told CNN Portugal.

“The club supports me, they spoke to me and wanted to do everything to help me. I thanked them, although for the moment everything is fine."

His action comes as tens of thousands of Russian troops are stationed near Ukraine’s borders, with the West saying they could be used for an attack at any moment and Kyiv imposing a national state of emergency.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.

Tags
first published:February 24, 2022, 15:53 IST