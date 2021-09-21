CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL2021#Coronavirus#NarendraModi#Bollywood#BiggBossOTT
Home » News » Football » Bengaluru FC and Eric Paartalu Mutually Part Ways Ahead of ISL 2021-22
2-MIN READ

Bengaluru FC and Eric Paartalu Mutually Part Ways Ahead of ISL 2021-22

Eric Paartalu and Bengaluru FC have parted ways. (Paartalu Instagram Photo)

Eric Paartalu and Bengaluru FC have parted ways. (Paartalu Instagram Photo)

Bengaluru FC announced that Australian defensive midfielder Eric Paartalu and the club had parted ways.

Indian Super League club Bengaluru FC announced on Tuesday that they and their Australian defensive midfielder Eric Paartalu have decided to mutually part ways ahead of the upcoming season, which begins on November 19. Paartalu had not joined the team during their AFC Cup campaign and was instead training in Bellary (Karnataka). Paartalu came to Bellary early in September and had started training even when the team was not there.

In May, when the AFC Cup group stage was originally supposed to be played in Maldives, the tournament was suspended after there was a breach of Covid-19 rules from the Bengaluru FC squad. Allegedly Juanan, Paartalu and ex-goalkeeping coach Julen Esnaola were the ones who broke the rules. However, Esnaola maintains they had the permission of the club to step out of the hotel and they didn’t break any regulations.

RELATED NEWS

Esnaola had also said in July that the club was not responding to the emails of his lawyers and that he hadn’t received his last payment then. Juanan, on the other hand, has gone on to join Hyderabad FC.

Paartalu was a crucial part of the Bengaluru FC squad that won the Indian Super League 2018-19 and also when BFC won the Super Cup in 2018.

In the 2019-20 season, Paartalu ended as the club’s highest assist-maker with five contributions to his name.

At the end of the 2019-20 campaign, Paartalu had extended his contract with the club for two more years and at the time he had said, “Bengaluru has held a special place in my heart for the past three years. Every time I leave the city, I am somehow drawn back to it."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:September 21, 2021, 15:43 IST