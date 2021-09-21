Bengaluru FC and Eric Paartalu Mutually Part Ways Ahead of ISL 2021-22

Indian Super League club Bengaluru FC announced on Tuesday that they and their Australian defensive midfielder Eric Paartalu have decided to mutually part ways ahead of the upcoming season, which begins on November 19. Paartalu had not joined the team during their AFC Cup campaign and was instead training in Bellary (Karnataka). Paartalu came to Bellary early in September and had started training even when the team was not there.

UPDATE. The club and Erik Paartalu have decided to part ways by mutual consent. We thank Erik for his time at BFC and we wish him the best for the future. pic.twitter.com/bPddTn21qu— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) September 21, 2021

In May, when the AFC Cup group stage was originally supposed to be played in Maldives, the tournament was suspended after there was a breach of Covid-19 rules from the Bengaluru FC squad. Allegedly Juanan, Paartalu and ex-goalkeeping coach Julen Esnaola were the ones who broke the rules. However, Esnaola maintains they had the permission of the club to step out of the hotel and they didn’t break any regulations.

Yes, but I didn’t received my last payment and I have family. We didn’t broke anything because we had the permission of the club to go outside the hotel. This is the only true.— JULEN ESNAOLA ERRO (@JULENESNAOLA) July 27, 2021

The club doesn’t answer to my lawyers emails. Next step fifa but they do a comunícate telling lies, I’ll do a comunícate telling the true but when my lawyers says— JULEN ESNAOLA ERRO (@JULENESNAOLA) July 29, 2021

Esnaola had also said in July that the club was not responding to the emails of his lawyers and that he hadn’t received his last payment then. Juanan, on the other hand, has gone on to join Hyderabad FC.

Paartalu was a crucial part of the Bengaluru FC squad that won the Indian Super League 2018-19 and also when BFC won the Super Cup in 2018.

In the 2019-20 season, Paartalu ended as the club’s highest assist-maker with five contributions to his name.

At the end of the 2019-20 campaign, Paartalu had extended his contract with the club for two more years and at the time he had said, “Bengaluru has held a special place in my heart for the past three years. Every time I leave the city, I am somehow drawn back to it."

