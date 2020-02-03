Bengaluru FC Announce 30-man Squad for 2020 AFC Cup Preliminary Stages
Bengaluru FC face Paro FC in Thimphu on February 5 in the preliminary stage of the AFC Cup.
Bengaluru: Indian Super League champions Bengaluru FC on Monday announced a 30-man squad ahead of the 2020 AFC Cup preliminary stages. As many as nine BFC B team players feature in Carles Cuadrat's side, ahead of their trip to Thimphu, where they will face Paro FC in a two-legged Preliminary Stage 2 clash.
Bengaluru's foreign contingent, meanwhile, will feature Juan Gonzalez in defence, Erik Paartalu in midfield, along with new signings Nili Perdomo and Deshorn Brown in attack. Among the graduates from the Bengaluru FC B team are three U18 players, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Sridarth Nongmeikapam and Johnson Singh Laishram.
The Blues begin their AFC Cup 2020 campaign with a clash against Bhutanese side Paro FC, at the Changlimithang Stadium, in Thumpu, on Wednesday.
THE SQUAD:
Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Aditya Patra
Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Sairuat Kima, Juan Gonzalez, Rino Anto, Nishu Kumar, Parag Shrivas, Gursimrat Singh Gill, Biswa Darjee, Namgyal Bhutia, Johnson Singh Laishram, Harmanjot Khabra
Midfielders: Erik Paartalu, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Kean Lewis, Udanta Singh, Suresh Wangjam, Nili Perdomo, Leon Augustine, Emmanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Amay Morajkar
Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Ashique Kuruniyan, Deshorn Brown, Advait Shinde, Sridarth Nongmeikapam, Naorem Roshan Singh.
