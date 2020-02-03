Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Bengaluru FC Announce 30-man Squad for 2020 AFC Cup Preliminary Stages

Bengaluru FC face Paro FC in Thimphu on February 5 in the preliminary stage of the AFC Cup.

PTI

Updated:February 3, 2020, 1:32 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bengaluru FC Announce 30-man Squad for 2020 AFC Cup Preliminary Stages
Bengaluru FC (Photo Credit: ISL)

Bengaluru: Indian Super League champions Bengaluru FC on Monday announced a 30-man squad ahead of the 2020 AFC Cup preliminary stages. As many as nine BFC B team players feature in Carles Cuadrat's side, ahead of their trip to Thimphu, where they will face Paro FC in a two-legged Preliminary Stage 2 clash.

Bengaluru's foreign contingent, meanwhile, will feature Juan Gonzalez in defence, Erik Paartalu in midfield, along with new signings Nili Perdomo and Deshorn Brown in attack. Among the graduates from the Bengaluru FC B team are three U18 players, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Sridarth Nongmeikapam and Johnson Singh Laishram.

The Blues begin their AFC Cup 2020 campaign with a clash against Bhutanese side Paro FC, at the Changlimithang Stadium, in Thumpu, on Wednesday.

THE SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Aditya Patra

Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Sairuat Kima, Juan Gonzalez, Rino Anto, Nishu Kumar, Parag Shrivas, Gursimrat Singh Gill, Biswa Darjee, Namgyal Bhutia, Johnson Singh Laishram, Harmanjot Khabra

Midfielders: Erik Paartalu, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Kean Lewis, Udanta Singh, Suresh Wangjam, Nili Perdomo, Leon Augustine, Emmanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Amay Morajkar

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Ashique Kuruniyan, Deshorn Brown, Advait Shinde, Sridarth Nongmeikapam, Naorem Roshan Singh.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram