Bengaluru FC Confirm Kanteerava Stadium as Home for 2019-20 Season
Bengaluru FC received confirmation from the Karnataka High Court that they could continue playing their home games at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.
Sree Kanteerava Stadium remains Bengaluru FC's home. (Photo Credit: @bengalurufc)
Indian Super League defending champions Bengaluru FC confirmed that they will play their home games for the 2019-20 season at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru after Karnataka High Court gave them a green signal for the same.
Bengaluru FC's 'fortess' was under threat if the matter had not been resolved at the Karnataka High Court. In 2017, a number of athletes who train at Kanteerava had alleged that the club's footballing activities hamper with their training. Through the inquiry process, Bengaluru FC were allowed to use the stadium but the trouble was that the deadline was getting over on October 14. The club, unaware if they'd be allowed to play their home games there, even went on to register Balewadi Stadium in Pune as the venue for home games in order to adhere to the deadline for AIFF Club Licensing.
However, now that the problem is resolved, the club will play its home matches at their 'fortress'.
As Bengaluru FC gave the update on their social media handle, they also thanked the "Government of Karnataka, the Sports Ministry, the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, the Karnataka Athletic Association and all other stakeholders and associations for their support in making this happen."
Our endeavour, as always, will be to keep the flag of the state flying high in the field of sport and beyond. #WeAreBFC #RoomForMore— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) October 10, 2019
On Thursday, Bengaluru FC was also one of the six clubs to have its AFC and National License for the 2019-20 season approved with sanctions. The other five to get the license are: Chennai City FC, Chennaiyin FC, Jamshedpur FC, FC Goa and ATK.
Bengaluru begin their ISL campaign against NorthEast United FC at home on October 21.
To quell any and all doubts, we are playing AT the Fortress this season. 🙂 #WeAreBFC #RoomForMore https://t.co/ejHH2wYQRe— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) October 10, 2019
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Carlsberg Wants to Bring The World’s First Beer Bottles Made From Paper to The Market
- Salman Khan's Eid 2020 Release Titled India's Most Wanted Cop: Radhe?
- The Challenge of a Continued Story: Asif Kapadia Talks About Maradona
- German Synagogue Shooting: Just How is Social Media Always at The Scene of a Carnage?
- Low Blow for John Cena: Nikki Bella Shares Details about Sex Life with New Boyfriend