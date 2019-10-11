Bengaluru FC Confirm Kanteerava Stadium as Home for 2019-20 Season

Indian Super League defending champions Bengaluru FC confirmed that they will play their home games for the 2019-20 season at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru after Karnataka High Court gave them a green signal for the same.

Bengaluru FC's 'fortess' was under threat if the matter had not been resolved at the Karnataka High Court. In 2017, a number of athletes who train at Kanteerava had alleged that the club's footballing activities hamper with their training. Through the inquiry process, Bengaluru FC were allowed to use the stadium but the trouble was that the deadline was getting over on October 14. The club, unaware if they'd be allowed to play their home games there, even went on to register Balewadi Stadium in Pune as the venue for home games in order to adhere to the deadline for AIFF Club Licensing.

However, now that the problem is resolved, the club will play its home matches at their 'fortress'.

As Bengaluru FC gave the update on their social media handle, they also thanked the "Government of Karnataka, the Sports Ministry, the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, the Karnataka Athletic Association and all other stakeholders and associations for their support in making this happen."

Our endeavour, as always, will be to keep the flag of the state flying high in the field of sport and beyond. #WeAreBFC #RoomForMore — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) October 10, 2019

On Thursday, Bengaluru FC was also one of the six clubs to have its AFC and National License for the 2019-20 season approved with sanctions. The other five to get the license are: Chennai City FC, Chennaiyin FC, Jamshedpur FC, FC Goa and ATK.

Bengaluru begin their ISL campaign against NorthEast United FC at home on October 21.

To quell any and all doubts, we are playing AT the Fortress this season. 🙂 #WeAreBFC #RoomForMore https://t.co/ejHH2wYQRe — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) October 10, 2019

