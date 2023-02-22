Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Starting XIs for Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa, Indian Super League 2022-23, February 23

Bengaluru FC will take on FC Goa in an intriguing fixture of the Indian Super League on February 23. Bangalore have already qualified for the playoffs. However, Simon Grayson’s side will be keen to maintain their winning ways. Besides, Bangalore are coming into this match after registering a convincing win against Mumbai City in their last league match and they will certainly fancy their chances against FC Goa. On the other hand, this is a crucial match for Goa as a loss on Thursday will end their chances of making it to the playoffs. The visitors will rely on the likes of Iker Guarrotxena, Noah Wail-Sadaoui and Alvaro Vasquez against Bengaluru FC.

Ahead of the Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and Goa, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and Goa be played?

The Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and Goa will be played on February 23.

Where will the Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and Goa be played?

The Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and Goa will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bangalore.

At what time will the Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and Goa begin?

The Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and Goa will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on February 23.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and Goa?

The Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and Goa will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and Goa?

The Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and Goa will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

Bengaluru FC vs Goa Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Roy Krishna

Vice-Captain: Iker Guarrotxena

Suggested Playing XI for Bengaluru FC vs Goa Dream11 Fantasy Team:

GK: Gurpreet Sandhu

DEF: Sandesh Jhingan, Aiban Dohling, Anwar Ali, Alan Costa

MID: Edu Bedia, Naorem Singh, Javier Hernandez, Iker Guarrotxena

ST: Roy Krishna, Noah Wail-Sadaoui

Bengaluru FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Gurpreet Sandhu, Alan Costa, Sandesh Jhingan, Parag Satish Srivas, Prabir Das, Rohit Kumar, Bruno Edgar, Naorem Singh, Javier Hernandez, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Roy Krishna

Goa Predicted Starting Line-up: Dheeraj Singh, Seriton Fernandes, Anwar Ali, Marc Valiente Hernandez, Aiban Dohling, Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes, Lenny Rodrigues, Iker Guarrotxena, Noah Wail-Sadaoui, Alvaro Vasquez

