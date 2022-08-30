Durand Cup 2022 action continues as Bengaluru FC will clash against defending champions FC Goa on August 29, at 6:00 pm IST. Meanwhile, the Neroca FC will clash against Hyderabad FC at 3:00 pm IST.

Bengaluru FC has remained unbeaten in their two matches, while FC Goa has managed to emerge victorious in just out of the three matches they played so far. Goa’s title defence has had a dismal start and their chances of reaching the knockout stage look slim. Everything is riding on this game unfolding at the Salt Lake Stadium, in Kolkata.

After an exhilarating comeback win over fellow-Indian Super League side Chennaiyin FC last week, Hyderabad FC will look to maintain their lead in the Durand Cup Group-C standings when they face local side Neroca FC at the Khuman Lampak Stadium. Both sides are unbeaten at the moment in the Durand Cup and the winner of this encounter will cement their place in the knockout stages.

Do not miss the enthralling encounters from the Durand Cup 2022 unfolding on Tuesday, August 30.

Ahead of Monday’s Durand Cup 2023 matches between Bengaluru FC and FC Goa, Neroca FC and Hyderabad FC, here is all you need to know:

What date will the Durand Cup 2023 matches be played?

The Durand Cup 2023 matches between Bengaluru FC and FC Goa, Neroca FC, and Hyderabad FC will take place on Tuesday, August 30.

Where will the Durand Cup 2023 matches be played?

The Durand Cup 2023 match between Bengaluru FC and FC Goa will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

The Durand Cup 2023 match between Neroca FC and Hyderabad FC will be played at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal, Manipur.

What time will the Durand Cup 2023 matches begin?

The Durand Cup 2023 match between Neroca FC and Hyderabad FC will begin at 3:00 pm IST.

The Durand Cup 2023 match between Bengaluru FC and FC Goa will begin at 6:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Durand Cup 2023 matches?

The Durand Cup 2023 matches will be telecast live on the Sports18 Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Durand Cup 2023 match?

The Durand Cup 2023 matches are available to be streamed live on the Voot app and website.

Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa Predicted Starting Line-up:

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (Gk), Prabir Das, Sandesh Jhingan, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Naorem Roshan Singh, Rohit Kumar, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Bruno Ramires, Namgyal Bhutia, Roy Krishna, Sunil Chhetri

FC Goa: Hrithik Tiwari (Gk), Deeshank Kunkalikar, Ayush Chhetri, Phrangki Buam, Delton Colaco, Salman Faris, Shannon Viegas, Malikjan Kalegar, Lesly Rebello, Muhammed Nemil, Lalremruata HP

Neroca FC and Hyderabad FC Predicted Starting Line-up:

Neroca FC: Shubham Dhas (Gk), Lallenmang Sitlhou, Waikhom Rohit Meitei, C Seilenlal Mate, Manjit Sharma, Deepak Ravi Pal, Naorem Tondonba Singh, Sardor Jakhonov, Thiago Santos, Sergio Mendigutxia, Juan Mera

Hyderabad FC: Gurmeet Singh (Gk), Chinglensana Singh, Nim Dorjee, Akash Mishra, Manoj Mohammad, Joao Victor, Sahil Tavora, Lalchungnunga Chhangte, Joel Chianese, Aaren D’Silva, Bartholomew Ogbeche

