Hyderabad FC will lock horns against Bengaluru FC at the Sree Kanteerava stadium on Friday. The Hyderabad-based club have enjoyed a great spell in the Indian Super league this season. They already have 22 points in their kitty after playing 10 games in the ISL 2022-23 campaign, clocking seven victories in the process.

Their recent form has also been pretty good after recording clinical victories against East Bengal SC and Chennaiyin FC respectively. In contrast, Bengaluru have struggled to get going this season as they sit fourth from the bottom in the ISL table with 10 points from 10 games.

The season has been disappointing, to say the least. The Bengaluru-based club would be looking to take some confidence from the win in their last ISL fixture against Jamshedpur FC. Given their recent form, Hyderabad FC would favour their chances over an inconsistent Bengaluru side

Ahead of the Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and Hyderabad FC, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC be played?

The Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and Hyderabad FC will be played on December 23, Friday.

Where will the Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and Hyderabad FC be played?

The Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and Hyderabad FC will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru.

What time will the Indian Super League match Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC begin?

The Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on December 23.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC?

The Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC?

The Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

Bengaluru FC Probable Starting XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Parag Shrivas, Naorem Roshan Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Namgyal Bhutia, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Javi Hernández, Danish Farooq Bhat, Roy Krishna, Sunil Chhetri

Hyderabad FC Probable Starting XI: Gurmeet Singh Chahal, Chinglensana Singh, Odei Onaindia, Akash Mishra, Halicharan Narzary, Nikhil Poojari, Hitesh Sharma, João Victor, Mohammad Yasir, Joel Chianese, Bartholomew Ogbeche

