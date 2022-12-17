Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ISL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Bengaluru FC will take on Jamshedpur FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday. Bengaluru FC have found it hard to get going in the Indian Super League this season, managing only seven points from nine games so far.

They lost their last fixture against Kerala Blaster 3-2 and need to ignite a spark to revive their fledgling campaign. With only two victories in the 2022-23 ISL season, they are currently placed ninth in the table.

Jamshedpur FC are in a similar boat as they have only managed four points from nine games in this edition of the Indian Super League. Their only victory this campaign came against NorthEast United on October 30.

Hence it is evident that both these sides are going through a rough patch at the moment. They would be desperate to get back to winning ways and climb towards the top half of the table.

Ahead of the Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC be played?

The Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC will be played on December 17, Saturday.

Where will the Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC be played?

The Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru.

What time will the Indian Super League match Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC begin?

The Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC will begin at 5:30pm IST, on December 17.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC?

The Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC?

The Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

Bengaluru FC Probable Starting XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Namgyal Bhutia, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Sandesh Jhingan, Prabir Das, Javi Hernández, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Danish Farooq Bhat, Naorem Roshan Singh, Roy Krishna, Sunil Chhetri

Jamshedpur FC Probable Starting XI: Vishal Yadav, Ricky Lallawmawma, Eli Sabiá, Laldinliana Renthlei, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, Boris Singh Thangjam, Ritwik Das, Farukh Choudhary, Phijam Vikash Singh, Rafael Crivellaro, Ishan Pandita

