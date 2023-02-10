Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters Indian Super League Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters Live?

Bengaluru FC take on Kerala Blasters at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on February 11 in the Indian Super League. The Bengaluru-based side are in exceptional form at the moment. They have won their last six matches on the spin slowly creeping up the ISL table, making inroads towards a top-four spot. This seems like a far cry from the start of the season when they were languishing towards the bottom places of the table. They managed to record a clinical 1-2 victory in their last outing against ATK Mohun Bagan.

Kerala Blasters are comfortably third in the ISL standing with 31 points from 17 games. However, they have recently witnessed a dip in form, winning just two of their last five games. They managed to defeat Chennaiyin FC with a 2-1 scoreline but will have to be cautious of the threat from Bengaluru, considering their hot form. A victory could help put some daylight between the Blasters and Mohun Bagan.

Ahead of the Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters be played?

The Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters will be played on February 11, Saturday.

Where will the Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters be played?

The Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru.

At what time will the Indian Super League match Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters begin?

The Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters will begin at 7:30 pm IST on February 11.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC?

The Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters?

The Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

Probable Starting XI:

Bengaluru FC Probable Starting XI: Gurpreet Sandhu, Alan Costa, Sandesh Jhingan, Parag Shrivas, Prabir Das, Roshan Naorem, Suresh Wangjam, Javier Hernandez, Rohit Kumar, Roy Krishna, Sivasakthi Narayanan

Kerala Blasters Probable Starting XI: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Nishu Kumar, Ruivah Hormipam, Victor Mongil, Jessel Carneiro, Rahul KP, Jeakson Singh, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Sahal Samad, Adrian Luna, Dimitrios Diamantakos

