Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Indian Super League Match Live

Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters will clash in the first knockout match of the Indian Super League on March 3. Bangalore registered an emphatic 3-1 victory over FC Goa in their last match and will be the favourites against Kerala Blasters. Besides, Bangalore had also defeated Kerala Blasters in the league on February 11. All eyes will be on Bengaluru FC’s sensation Sivasakthi Narayanan on Friday. The 22-year-old from Karaikudi scored two magnificent goals against FC Goa and appears to be in the form of his life. On the other hand, Kerala Blasters have lost their last three matches and will have to be at the top of their game against this Bengaluru FC side.

Ahead of the Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and Goa, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters be played?

The Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters will be played on March 3.

Where will the Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters be played?

The Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bangalore.

What time will the Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters begin?

The Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters will begin at 7:30pm IST, on March 3.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters?

The Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters?

The Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

Bengaluru FC Probable Starting XI: Gurpreet Sandhu, Alan Costa, Sandesh Jhingan, Parag Satish Srivas, Prabir Das, Rohit Kumar, Bruno Edgar, Naorem Singh, Javier Hernandez, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Roy Krishna

Kerala Blasters Probable Starting XI: Prabhsukhan Gill, Marko Leskovic, Viktor Mongil, Nishu Kumar, Rahul-KP, Jeakson Singh, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Sahal Abdul Samad, Adrian Luna, Dimitris Diamantakos, Apostolos Giannou

