Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC Indian Super League Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC Live?

In a high-voltage encounter, Bengaluru FC will battle it out against Mumbai City FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on February 15. Bengaluru struggled to get going in the initial phases of the season but bounced back strongly as they sit in fifth position with 28 points from 18 games. They are unbeaten in their last six games notching up one victory after another. The team will have to face one of their toughest encounters in recent times when they take on Mumbai City FC.

Mumbai are comfortably seated at the top of the Indian Super League 2022-23 table. They have yet to lose a game this season, winning 14 and drawing four of their 18 games so far. The Mumbaikars seem unstoppable at the moment and are yet to slip up in the league, but facing this rejuvenated Bengaluru side isn’t an easy task. Considering the recent form of both sides, this fixture has the perfect ingredients for a thrilling encounter.

Ahead of the Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC be played?

The Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC will be played on February 15, Wednesday.

Where will the Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC be played?

The Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru.

At what time will the Indian Super League match Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC begin?

The Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on February 15.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC?

The Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC?

The Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC predicted lineups

Mumbai City FC Probable Starting XI: Phurba Lachenpa, Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh, Mourtada Fall, Sanjeev Stalin, Lalengmawia Ralte, Jorge Pereyra Díaz, Rostyn Griffiths, Alberto Noguera, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh

Bengaluru FC Probable Starting XI: Gurpreet Sandhu, Alan Costa, Sandesh Jhingan, Parag Shrivas, Prabir Das, Roshan Naorem, Suresh Wangjam, Javier Hernandez, Rohit Kumar, Roy Krishna, Sivasakthi Narayanan

Read all the Latest Sports News here