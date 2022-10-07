Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ISL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

After winning the Durand Cup title this season, Bengaluru FC are set to kick off their Indian Super League (ISL) campaign with a positive mindset. Bengaluru FC, in their opening ISL fixture, will face NorthEast United FC on Saturday. The match between Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United FC will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

Defensively, Bengaluru FC appear to be a strong unit with big names like Sandesh Jhingan, Prabir Das and Hira Mondal featuring in the squad. The inclusion of Spaniard Javi Hernandez will certainly bolster Bengaluru’s midfield. However, the signing of former ATK Mohun Bagan’s Fijian striker Roy Krishna garnered huge attention ahead of the season. Krishna’s partnership with Indian skipper Sunil Chhetri will be enough to terrorise the opposition defence.

Ahead of the ISL match between Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United FC, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the ISL 2022-23 match between Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United FC be played?

The ISL 2022-23 match between Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United FC will take place on October 8, Saturday.

Where will the ISL 2022-23 match Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC be played?

The ISL match between Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United FC will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

What time will the ISL 2022-23 match Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC begin?

The ISL match between Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United FC will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC ISL match?

Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC ISL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC ISL match?

Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC ISL match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC Possible Starting XI:

Bengaluru FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Sandesh Jhingan, Aleksander Jovanovic, Prabir Das, Hira Mondal, Bruno Ramires, Javi Hernandez, Rohit Kumar, Thoi Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Roy Krishna

NorthEast United FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Arindam Bhattacharja, Gurjinder Kumar, Provat Lakra, Aaron Evans, Tondonba Singh, Jon Gaztanaga, Romain Philippoteaux, Emil Benny, Laldanmawia Ralte, Matt Derbyshire, Rochharzela

