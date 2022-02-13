BER vs DOR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Bundesliga match between Union Berlin and Borussia Dortmund: Union Berlin host second-ranked Borussia Dortmund in Bundesliga action on Sunday from 8 pm IST onwards at the Alte Foersterei Stadium. Both sides enter the clash with losses. Berlin lost away from home 0-2 against Augsburg, whereas Dortmund were thrashed 5-2 by Bayer Leverkusen.

Dortmund were hit hard as mistakes in the first half saw them being punished. Marco Rose’s side put on a horrendous defensive performance which saw them being punished at home.

While Berlin have won three matches, drawn one and lost one in their last five matches, Dortmund have won three and lost two. The loss to Leverkusen saw Bayern Munich extend their lead by 11 points, smashing Dortmund’s hopes of being in the race for the Bundesliga title. Fans here can check the BER vs DOR Dream 11 and predicted XI here.

BER vs DOR Telecast

The Bundesliga matches will be broadcast on Sony Network.

BER vs DOR Live Streaming

The match between BER vs DOR is available to be streamed live on SonyLIV.

BER vs DOR Match Details

The match between BER vs DOR will be played on Sunday, February 13, at Alte Foersterei. The game will start at 8 pm (IST).

BER vs DOR Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Marco Reus

Vice-Captain: Erling Haaland

BER vs DOR Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Gregor Kobel

Defenders: Raphael Guerreiro, Mats Hummels, Robin Knoche, Thomas Meunier

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Mahmoud Dahoud, Christopher Trimmel

Strikers: Erling Haaland, Marco Reus, Andreas Voglsammer

Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund probable XI:

Union Berlin Predicted Starting line-up: Andreas Luthe (GK), Dominique Heintz, Robin Knoche, Timo Baumgartl, Niko Giesselmann, Rani Khedira, Christopher Trimmel, Genki Haraguchi, Sheraldo Becker, Taiwo Awoniyi, Andreas Voglsammer

Borussia Dortmund Predicted Starting line-up: Gregor Kobel (GK), Raphael Guerreiro, Mats Hummels, Maneul Akanji, Thomas Meunier, Jude Bellingham, Mahmoud Dahoud, Julian Brandt, Donyell Malen, Erling Haaland, Marco Reus

