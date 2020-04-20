Bereaved Mohun Bagan Fan Donates Father's Sharddh Money to Coronavirus Relief Fund

Kolkata: Not in a position to feed people during the Shraddh ceremony of his late father scheduled for April 25 because of the nationwide lockdown, Agartala-based Mohun Bagan fan Debu Dutta has donated the amount kept aside for the purpose to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tragedy struck the 50-year-old science teacher of a Higher Secondary School, a die-hard Mohun Bagan fan since his college days, when his businessman father, Swaraj Kanti Dutta died at the Agartala Government Medical College Hospital on April 13 after battling a fortnight with hypoglycemia.

"The Shraddh function is due on April 25 but owing to the ongoing situation it will not be possible to feed people during the ceremony. So I decided to donate the amount I had kept aside for this to the State Relief Fund," Dutta told PTI from Agartala.

"At least it will be of some help during this crisis and my father's soul will rest in peace. My father was a known businessman in our locality. He always helped the poor and I felt it was a befitting gesture."

Dutta, however, did not disclose the amount and said he would also feed about 100 underprivileged people of his area once the lockdown is lifted.

Overwhelmed by the gesture, Mohun Bagan top officials including general secretary Srinjoy Bose have sent condolence messages to Dutta.