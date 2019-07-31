Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
3-min read

Bernardo Silva, Alisson Becker's Exclusion from FIFA The Best Nominees Leaves Twitter Shocked

FIFA released the names of the 10 nominees for The Best male player award and left out Bernardo Silva, Alisson Becker and Raheem Sterling.

News18 Sports

Updated:July 31, 2019, 11:35 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Bernardo Silva, Alisson Becker's Exclusion from FIFA The Best Nominees Leaves Twitter Shocked
Bernardo Silva (L), Alisson Becker (C) and Raheem Sterling were excluded from FIFA The Best nominees. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...

Bernardo Silva, Alisson Becker and Raheem Sterling missed out on the nomination list as FIFA released the names of the 10 nominees for the The Best male player award on Wednesday.

Here are the 10 players who were nominated for the award: Cristiano Ronaldo, Frenkie de Jong, Matthijs de Ligt, Eden Hazard, Harry Kane, Sadio Mane, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

Twitter was not impressed as Silva, Alisson and Sterling were not nominated and pointed out how Silva and Alisson, especially deserved to be in that list instead of Harry Kane.

Silva won the Premier League with Manchester City for the second season in a row and was a key member of the side. He also played a key role in City's League Cup and FA Cup victories. With his country, Silva played a crucial role in Portugal's UEFA Nations League win.

Alisson, on the other hand, won the Golden Glove in all three of Premier League, Champions League and Copa America to become the first goalkeeper to win the award in each of the three major competitions he participated in.

Sterling like Silva played a major role in City's domestic treble.

Harry Kane, on the other hand, had an injury-filled season and missed 17 games in the 2018/19 season and was even blamed for Tottenham Hotspur's Champions League final loss.

Twitter was in no mood to spare FIFA for missing out the three key players and called them a "disgrace". People listed out the achievement of Silva and Alisson as they expressed their shock over the situation.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram