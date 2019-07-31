Bernardo Silva, Alisson Becker's Exclusion from FIFA The Best Nominees Leaves Twitter Shocked

Bernardo Silva, Alisson Becker and Raheem Sterling missed out on the nomination list as FIFA released the names of the 10 nominees for the The Best male player award on Wednesday.

Here are the 10 players who were nominated for the award: Cristiano Ronaldo, Frenkie de Jong, Matthijs de Ligt, Eden Hazard, Harry Kane, Sadio Mane, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

Twitter was not impressed as Silva, Alisson and Sterling were not nominated and pointed out how Silva and Alisson, especially deserved to be in that list instead of Harry Kane.

Silva won the Premier League with Manchester City for the second season in a row and was a key member of the side. He also played a key role in City's League Cup and FA Cup victories. With his country, Silva played a crucial role in Portugal's UEFA Nations League win.

Alisson, on the other hand, won the Golden Glove in all three of Premier League, Champions League and Copa America to become the first goalkeeper to win the award in each of the three major competitions he participated in.

Sterling like Silva played a major role in City's domestic treble.

Harry Kane, on the other hand, had an injury-filled season and missed 17 games in the 2018/19 season and was even blamed for Tottenham Hotspur's Champions League final loss.

Twitter was in no mood to spare FIFA for missing out the three key players and called them a "disgrace". People listed out the achievement of Silva and Alisson as they expressed their shock over the situation.

Bernardo Silva not even in the Top10 for FIFA best player. pic.twitter.com/XFjM3hCPl5 — FPL Aimar (@FPL_Aimar) July 31, 2019

De Ligt ?!!De Jong ?!!Harry Kane ?!! For The Best?!!!!What about Alisson Becker ?!!What about Raheem Sterling?!!What about Bernardo Silva ?!!Absolutely unfair.. pic.twitter.com/QH4BPMMORx — Aram Mo (@IamRiriMo) July 31, 2019

Bernardo Silva:Key role in the PL Key role in LC Key role in FA CupKey role in Uefa Nations LeagueHarry Kane:Injured a fair part on PL finishing 4thInjured a fair part in CL & was poorPlayed 1 game in FA cupPlayed 2 games in LCKane nominated, Silva isn’t. — Lampard’s Chelsea (@BringBackKalas) July 31, 2019

FIFA trying to explain why Bernardo Silva is not in the top 10 shortlist for FIFA's Player of the Year #BernardoSilva pic.twitter.com/gXtnmYLqsa — Hyperion• (@heyyorh) July 31, 2019

The governing body of world football struggled to find 10 footballers better than Frenkie de Jong, Matthijs de Ligt and Harry Kane this season. Favouritism and bandwagoing has deprived the likes of Alisson Becker, Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling@FIFAcom are an absolute joke. — RF9 (@SambaRole) July 31, 2019

Bernardo Silva won the EPL, FA Cup, League Cup, Community Shield, UEFA Nations League, was part of PFA Team of the Season, 9 goals, 8 assists and won the Nations League Player of the Tournament yet he wasn’t nominated for the Top 10 best players in the world.Disgraceful. pic.twitter.com/NvedLpsW5e — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) July 31, 2019

Harry Kane was injured for 91 days in 2018/19, missing 17 games, and did not win any trophy, but made Fifa’s #TheBest shortlist ahead of Bernardo Silva, who won the domestic treble with Man City and was named Player of the UEFA Nations League. ‍♂‍♀https://t.co/rveDIkN4IT pic.twitter.com/2gQiNNhGoT — David Kappel (@kappilinho) July 31, 2019

The fact that Bernardo Silva, Sterling or even Alisson ain't here, while Kane and Salah got a slot shows how much of joke Fifa have turn to through out this year's. pic.twitter.com/1TP8kVOYqS — JæSauce (@OmarJqfqr) July 31, 2019

Alisson won three Golden Glove awards (PL, UCL and Copa America), became the first goalkeeper in HISTORY to win the award in each of the three major competitions he competed in and also won the Champions League with Liverpool. His exclusion from FIFA’s POTY list is a disgrace. — Kloppholic (@Kloppholic) July 31, 2019

The absolute disrespect to Bernardo Silva is staggering pic.twitter.com/IWKvvyhk9o — Thomas (@Sakenth_) July 31, 2019

Alisson 18/19- most cleansheets in the PL- joint high cleansheets in the CL- most cleansheets at the Copa- 39 cleansheets in all comps - CL winner- Copa America winnerSurely he deserved to be a nominee for the FIFA men’s best player.... pic.twitter.com/9ChjqIKVrK — Brasil Football (@BrasilEdition) July 31, 2019