BES vs KON Dream11 Team Prediction Turkish Premier League, Besiktas vs Konyaspor Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Representative image. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Turkish Premier League: Besiktas and Konyaspor play at the Vidafone Park in Istanbul.

Besiktas, who are currently at number 5 on the points table, will lock horns with the seemingly out of form Konyaspor in their next Turkish Premier League fixture. The Besiktas vs Konyaspor will take place at Vodafone Park in Istanbul. Besiktas had a massive win in their latest fixture against Denizlispor. The winning team managed to score five goals while the losing side could net one. Konyaspor, on the other hand, have only managed to win one out of the last five matches they have played. The latest fixture that they played against Sivasspor was a draw after both teams scored two goals each.

Turkish Premier League, Besiktas vs Konyaspor will commence from 11:30 pm on Friday, June 26.

Turkish Premier League BES vs KON Dream11 Tips and Predictions

BES vs KON Turkish Premier League Dream11 Team

Turkish Premier League BES vs KON Dream 11 Prediction, Besiktas vs Konyaspor Captain: B Yilmaz

Turkish Premier League BES vs KON Dream 11 Prediction, Besiktas vs Konyaspor Vice-Captain: Ljajic

Turkish Premier League BES vs KON Dream 11 Prediction, Besiktas vs Konyaspor Goalkeeper: Kirintili

Turkish Premier League BES vs KON Dream 11 Prediction, Besiktas vs Konyaspor Defenders: Roco, Gonul, R Yilmaz, Ruiz

Turkish Premier League BES vs KON Dream 11 Prediction, Besiktas vs Konyaspor Midfielders: Milosevic, Jonsson, Ljajic, Lens

Turkish Premier League BES vs KON Dream 11 Prediction, Besiktas vs Konyaspor Strikers: Basic, B Yilmaz

Turkish Premier League BES probable lineup vs KON: Destanoglu (GK), Roco, Ruiz, Gonul, Elneny, Hutchinson, Nkoudou, Ljajic, Lens, R Yilmaz, B Yilmaz

Turkish Premier League KON probable Playing XI vs BES: Kirintili (GK), Skubic, Demirok, Anicic, Guilherme, Jonsson, Sahiner, Hadziahmetovic, Milosevic, Shengelia, Bajic

