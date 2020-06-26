BES vs KON Dream11 Team Prediction Turkish Premier League, Besiktas vs Konyaspor Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Besiktas, who are currently at number 5 on the points table, will lock horns with the seemingly out of form Konyaspor in their next Turkish Premier League fixture. The Besiktas vs Konyaspor will take place at Vodafone Park in Istanbul. Besiktas had a massive win in their latest fixture against Denizlispor. The winning team managed to score five goals while the losing side could net one. Konyaspor, on the other hand, have only managed to win one out of the last five matches they have played. The latest fixture that they played against Sivasspor was a draw after both teams scored two goals each.

Turkish Premier League, Besiktas vs Konyaspor will commence from 11:30 pm on Friday, June 26.

BES vs KON Dream11 Tips and Predictions

BES vs KON Dream11 Team

Captain: B Yilmaz

Vice-Captain: Ljajic

Goalkeeper: Kirintili

Defenders: Roco, Gonul, R Yilmaz, Ruiz

Midfielders: Milosevic, Jonsson, Ljajic, Lens

Strikers: Basic, B Yilmaz

Turkish Premier League BES probable lineup vs KON: Destanoglu (GK), Roco, Ruiz, Gonul, Elneny, Hutchinson, Nkoudou, Ljajic, Lens, R Yilmaz, B Yilmaz

Turkish Premier League KON probable Playing XI vs BES: Kirintili (GK), Skubic, Demirok, Anicic, Guilherme, Jonsson, Sahiner, Hadziahmetovic, Milosevic, Shengelia, Bajic