Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch, Time, Nominations, All You Need to Know

The biggest night in the world of football is here! The hard work and effort put in by the players throughout the year will be rewarded. The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 will be held on September 24 at 12 am. This year's battle will be again between five-time champion Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Following the two in the race is Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk. The United States forward Megan Rapinoe is the favourite for the women's award.

Constituted in 2016, the Best FIFA Football Awards is aimed at reviving the FIFA World Player of the Year, which was merged with France Football's Ballon d'Or in 2010 to become the FIFA Ballon d'Or in a six-year partnership.

What time will the Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 start?

The gala ceremony, Best FIFA Football Awards 2019, will be held on September 24 at 12: 00 am.

Where to watch Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 on TV in India?

The Best FIFA Football Awards will be telecast live in India on DSPORT from 12 a.m onwards on September 24.

Where to watch Best FIFA Football Awards live streaming in India?

Football fans can watch the star-studded show, 2019 Best FIFA Football Awards, live streaming on FIFA's official Facebook and Youtube channels.

Where will the Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 take place?

The 2019 edition of the Best FIFA Football Awards is going to be held at La Scala, Milan, Italy. The first award ceremony was held in Zurich in 2017 and the second edition was hosted by London in 2018.

As the world gears up to welcome the football maestro in Milan, let's have a look at the FIFA awards nominations:

The Best FIFA Men's Player -

Cristiano Ronaldo (POR/Juventus); Frenkie de Jong (NED/Ajax/Barcelona); Matthijs de Ligt (NED/Ajax/Juventus); Eden Hazard (BEL/Chelsea/Real Madrid); Harry Kane (ENG/Tottenham); Sadio Mane (SEN/Liverpool); Kylian Mbappe (FRA/Paris Saint-Germain); Lionel Messi (ARG/Barcelona); Mohamed Salah (EGY/Liverpool); Virgil van Dijk (NED/Liverpool)

The Best FIFA Women's Player -

Lucy Bronze (ENG/Lyon); Julie Ertz (USA/Chicago Red Stars); Caroline Graham Hansen (NOR/Wolfsburg/Barcelona); Ada Hegerberg (NOR/Lyon); Amandine Henry (FRA/Lyon); Sam Kerr (AUS/Chicago Red Stars/Perth Glory); Rose Lavelle (USA/Washington Spirit); Vivianne Miedema (NED/Arsenal); Alex Morgan (USA/Orlando Pride); Megan Rapinoe (USA/Reign FC); Wendie Renard (FRA/Lyon); Ellen White (ENG/Birmingham City/Manchester City)

The Best FIFA Men's Coach -

Djamel Belmadi (ALG/Algerian national team); Didier Deschamps (FRA/French national team); Marcelo Gallardo (ARG/River Plate); Ricardo Gareca (ARG/Peruvian national team); Pep Guardiola (ESP/Manchester City); Jurgen Klopp (GER/Liverpool); Mauricio Pochettino (ARG/Tottenham); Fernando Santos (POR/Portuguese national team); Erik ten Hag (NED/Ajax); Tite (BRA/Brazilian national team)

The Best FIFA Women's Coach -

Milena Bertolini (ITA/Italian national team), Jill Ellis (USA/USA national team), Peter Gerhardsson (SWE/Swedish national team), Futoshi Ikeda (JPN/Japanese U-20 national team); Antonia 'Tona' Is (ESP/Spanish U-17 national team), Joe Montemurro (AUS/Arsenal), Phil Neville (ENG/English national team), Reynald Pedros (FRA/Lyon), Paul Riley (ENG/North Carolina Courage), Sarina Wiegman (NED/Dutch national team)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.