'Best Player in The World'- Croatia Coach Zlatko Dalic Hails Lionel Messi after Semifinal Victory

Lionel Messi-led Argentina stunned Croatia in FIFA World Cup semi-final to the extent that even Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic could not help but marvel the performance of Lionel Messi.

Argentina had a tight grip on the match from very beginning at the Lusail Stadium on Tuesday as in the first 35 minutes, Messi gave a lead to his team before Julian Alvarez made it 2-0 at half-time. But, the Messi show wasn’t over yet as he came up with a splendid assist wherein he twisted and turned inside the box, beating the impressive Gvardiol only to pass the ball to Alvarez for his second goal and Argentina’s third.

After Argentina sealed the game and Messi came a step closer to his dream, evn Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic couldn’t stop himself from praising the PSG star. Dalik said, “Nothing much needs to be said about Messi. The best player in the world and very good and very dangerous today. It is the true Messi we expected to see."

On the other side, Dalic said that he has no complaints about Croatia’s performance in Qatar and he hopes to see the stalwarts of his team in Euro 2024.

In Tuesday’s match, Croatia were seen in a good form but not enough to edge past Argentina. Croatia’s ace Luka Modric received a rousing reception from the crowd at the Lusail Stadium when he was substituted in the second-half.

Modric, 37, has led Croatia to the World Cup final in Russia and the semi-final in Qatar but it is to be seen if he would continue playing international football or not. The Qatar World Cup is emotional for quite a few legendary players as they have reached to an age from where their end to international career is near.

“Perhaps this is the end of the generation of the World Cups, a couple have reached an age and have to see what happens in 2026. We have had a great team and this generation will finish off their career at Euro 2024. We have the National League and an excellent generation who reached two semi-finals," Dalic said.

Dalic also shed light on his future, stating his presence with the team till 2024.

“I will continue, my contract is until 2024. We have the Nations League then the World Cup qualifications too. My plan and objective is to take Croatia to Euro 2024," Dalic said.

Though Croatia have lost the semi-final but they were phenomenal throughout the tournament. They gave a shocker to 5-time champions Brazil in the quarter-final and ignited hopes but Messi didn’t let their hopes come to fruition.

However, Argentina will now keep their confidence and hopes alive as they will await for either France or Morocco to join them in finals.

