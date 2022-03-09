Best Players in the World Respond to the Biggest of Games: Don Hutchinson Predicts Lionel Messi Magic

Former Liverpool, West Ham, Everton and Sunderland midfielder Don Hutchinson pips Real Madrid to go through to the next round of the Champions League as they take on visitors PSG in the second leg of the blockbuster fixture at the Santiago Bernabeu, but, also doesn’t put it past Lionel Messi to find his old form against longtime rivals in a familiar stadium.

“The best players in the world respond to the biggest of games in the biggest of venues,” said Hutchinson.

“I’m pretty sure that Messi would obviously want to play well against Real Madrid as he has done a number of times over the years.”

“The atmosphere will be hostile, it will be hard to deal with, but, then again, the best players in the world feed off that. It might well be the game where Messi shines,” he continued.

When you discuss Lionel Messi, you’re no longer talking about a ‘just-a-player’. You enter the realm of discussing a near cosmic entity. Messi’s prowess with the ball at his feet is established beyond any iota of doubt and is unquestionably etched in the annals of the world’s most loved sport.

The seven-time Balon d’Or winner still seems to be finding his feet in the new French environment. Though, one can argue that he’s been rather unlucky, considering the number of times he’s been hitting the bar.

“His form at PSG hasn’t been the best. It’s been a little bit worrying, a little alarming, but, with respect to Messi, arguably the best player to have ever played the game, it is just like they say, form is temporary and class is permanent”

“So this could be the game that gets him going,” feels the former Liverpool midfielder.

If Messi’s performance against Saint Etienne is an indicator of what is to come, PSG could well navigate their path to Champions League glory on the coattails of the Argentine genius.

Certain moments in the game triggered flashbacks of the mesmerizing Messi who startled opposition defences and world football alike with his extra-terrestrial gifts.

To set up PSG’s second goal on that evening, Messi cut in on his left, beating one, shimmied ever so gently onto the right, beating another. Taking a deft touch before laying it off perfectly to an onrushing Kylian Mbappe

But, the highlight of the Messi masterclass was yet to come.

Messi who seemed to have adequately filled the void left by football’s greatest ever midfield duo, Xavi and Don Andreas Iniesta, during the swansong years of his decorated Barcelona stint, turned provider for the second time in the game as he picked out the World Cup-winning Frenchman yet again. Just this time, it wasn’t as simple as the first one.

Messi spotted a faint, blurry image of a PSG jersey running in diagonally behind the centre half and played an Iniesta-esque ball right into the stride of Mbappe who made no mistake from there on out.

Words truly do not do justice to the magnificence of the pass.

But, one can never make the mistake of underestimating the 13-time Champions League winners and eternal favourites Real Madrid.

When quizzed about the possibility of Real Madrid powering through to the next round at the cost of the Parisians, Hutchinson said, “My prediction before the ball was kicked was that PSG would win 1-0 in Paris, but, would lose 2-1 on aggregate.”

“(At Bernabeu) I think Real could be too strong.”

“The difficulty for Madrid might be that they have Mendy and Casemiro suspended. But, I feel it is an easy fix for Ancelotti, who might move Modric in and play Valverde.”

“Moreover, they have Benzema who seems to be a lot fitter now.”

With the away goals rule being scrapped from the competition, Real Madrid head into the game with a sense of clarity. A sense of clarity comes along with the knowledge of having to outscore your opponent by a margin of two-goal in your own backyard.

Their undisputable history and the sheer vibe of the Santiago Bernadeau on Champions League nights are intimidating enough for any opponent, let alone a team such as PSG who have traditionally underperformed on the European stage.

“If Real Madrid can turn it on, and the atmosphere is good, it might be a worry for the PSG defence.”

“Offensively, when you’ve got the likes Messi, Mbappe, Di Maria, Neymar, they are strong going forward. But, defensively, if Real get a foothold in the game and start well, maybe get the first goal in the game, I think Real Madrid might go through,” reckoned the 50-year-old.

The United Hotseat

PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino and Ajax Amsterdam gaffer Erik Ten Hag have been pitted as the ideal contenders for the illustrious Manchester United job. With both having their own styles of coaching, people representing various schools of football ideology are weighing up the pros and cons of the appointment of each of the highly respected managers.

Pochettino has ground-level experience in the English soil, and one would think that he’s matured as a coach in the modern world after having managed some top-billed stars.

“Pochettino is well respected in the game, (cause) he’s a terrific coach. He comes across really well, he speaks well and he manages well,” Hutchinson noted.

The PSG job (in certain aspects) seems like an impossible job as you’re expected to win the league every year, but also, now with the quality of players they’ve got (in their ranks) they are expected to win the Champions League as well, which no one at PSG has done yet.

“Pochettino’s stock is high in England, but, not necessarily in Europe. He hasn’t won the Champion League, he did not win Ligue 1 last season with PSG.”

“He came close, granted, and I think he’d be a good manager at United, but, I see Erik Ten Hag as a better fit,” feels Hutchinson.

Manchester United’s search for a new manager to steer the team back on course was never going to be an easy pick. The job comes with its own complications especially considering the current state of affairs at Old Trafford.

United need to get the next move right in order to catch up with the rest of the contenders.

“There’s so much going on at Man United. A lot of turmoil behind the scenes, so many conundrums that the new manager has to try and solve.”

“I look at what Man United need and they need a winner. Going to a club the size of United, you’ve got to convince the players that you are the man. That you are the winner,” the Scot midfielder reiterated.

Erik Ten Hag’s coaching proficiency is well documented with the Dutchman’s team playing some absolutely scintillating football over the years under the tutelage of the brilliant tactician.

“I think Erik Ten Hag seems like the best fit to me. He does a great job with younger players, his one on one management, and his coaching style are top.”

“He’s well respected in the game, and I can see him as more of a fit than Pochettino.” Hutchinson concluded.

