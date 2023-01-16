‘Best Save Of The Match’: Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta Stops Granit Xhaka From Getting Involved In Post-Match Fight

English goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was spotted getting brutally kicked by a spectator following Arsenal’s emphatic Premier League win over London rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. Fans present at the venue witnessed a clash between opposition footballers as tempers flared up following the full-time whistle at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta rushed to the field to pull all of his players away from getting involved in a nasty post-match altercation. The Spaniard was also seen holding back Granit Xhaka. The Swiss midfielder, known for his hot-headed nature, was seen arguing with the match officials. Arteta had to chase Xhaka in order to stop him from clashing with the Tottenham players. Needless to say, Arteta’s timely interference helped Xhaka in avoiding a suspension.

Arteta saw Xhaka running towards the home fans and had PTSD 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/BLEv7VVLDH— Santi™ (@PeakSanti) January 15, 2023

The video of Mikel Arteta’s prompt reaction went viral in no time. Fans commented how the Arsenal manager was desperate enough to save Xhaka from getting suspended. A Twitter user cheekily wrote, “I’ve never seen Arteta sprint like this even when he was a player.”

I’ve never seen arteta sprint like this even when he was a player😭— FlowAFC 🎗 (@therealflowafc) January 15, 2023

Another social media user jokingly opined that it was actually the “Best save of the match.”

Best save of the match 🤣— Leeroy (@Royster_V1) January 15, 2023

One fan explained the reason behind the incident. “He knew it could get ugly, he can’t afford to lose him for any reason at this moment,” the comment read.

He knew it could get ugly, he can’t afford to lose him for any reason at this moment😂— Medacious (@damercy100) January 15, 2023

Another Twitter user praised the Arsenal manager and commented, “Such great leadership Arteta shows to lead this team. How he manages to motivate them. Amazing.”

Such great leadership Arteta shows to lead this team as one of them. How he manages them motivated them. Amazing.— Maxxa (@mnish08) January 16, 2023

One user hilariously wrote, “I think Granit Xhaka was going to call Gabriel Martinelli and other to come over but Mikel Arteta thought otherwise.”

I think Xhaka was going to call Martinelli and co to come over but Arteta thought otherwise— Kofi Rooney (@ronyarcuk) January 15, 2023

Coming back to the on-field events, Arsenal clinched a lead after Tottenham’s veteran custodian Hugo Lloris conceded a sloppy own goal in the 14th minute. Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard found the back of the net in the 36th minute to earn a two-goal cushion for the Gunners. A resounding win in the north London derby helped Arsenal in getting eight points clear at the top of the Premier League standings.

“That is a great position to be in and let’s enjoy every single moment and let’s keep focusing,” Mikel Arteta said at the post-match press conference.

Arsenal, in their next encounter, will be up against Manchester United on January 22.

