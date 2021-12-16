BFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan: In one of the most entertaining and riveting encounters at the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22, Bengaluru FC will take on ATK Mohun Bagan FC in match no. 31 on Thursday. Sunil Chhetri-led side suffered a narrow 1-2 defeat against FC Goa in their last game, whereas ATK Mohun Bagan held their nerves against Chennaiyin FC to settle for a 1-1 draw. It hasn’t been the best of starts for the Blues as they stand ninth in the table with four points whereas the Kolkata giants had an average start as they are sixth in the standings with seven points.

The two teams are currently in the middle of a poor run and will want to make amends to their fortunes. It will be interesting to see how Chhetri and Roy Krishna perform in this marquee clash.

Here are the details about today’s ISL 2021-22 encounter between Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan:

BFC vs ATKMB Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 Match 31 between Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan.

BFC vs ATKMB Live Streaming

The match between Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

BFC vs ATKMB Match Details

The match between Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will be played on Thursday, December 16, at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa. The game will kick-off at 07:30 PM IST.

BFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Roy Krishna

Vice-Captain: Cleiton Silva

Goalkeeper: Gurpreet Singh-Sandhu

Defenders: Ashique Kuruniyan, Ajith Kumar, Pritam Kotal, Tiri

Midfielders: Cleiton Silva, Lenny Rodrigues, Liston Colaco

Strikers: Sunil Chhetri, Roy Krishna, Manvir Singh

Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan probable XI:

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh-Sandhu (GK), Ashique Kuruniyan, Ajith Kumar, Yrondu Musavu-King, Alan Costa, Udanta Singh, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Silva-Almeida, Jayesh Rane, Cleiton Silva, Prince Ibara, Sunil Chhetri

ATK Mohun Bagan FC: Amrinder Singh, Sumit Rathi, Tiri, Pritam Kotal, Michael Soosairaj, Hugo Boumous, Joni Kauko, Lenny Rodrigues, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Roy Krishna

