BFC vs CFC Dream11 Team Prediction: Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Saturday's ISL 2022-23 BFC vs CFC Match, January 28, 5:30 pm IST

After claiming three back-to-back victories in the Indian Super League, Bengaluru FC will be aiming to carry forward their sensational winning run against Chennaiyin FC on Saturday. The match between Bengaluru and Chennaiyin is slated to be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. In their first-leg meeting, the two sides had played out a 1-1 draw in October last year.

A win against Chennaiyin will now help Simon Grayson’s men in staying alive in the pursuit of a playoff spot. After registering 19 points from 15 matches, Bengaluru find themselves at the seventh spot in the Indian Super League standings. In their last Indian Super League match, Bengaluru recorded a comfortable 0-3 win over Jamshedpur.

Chennaiyin have been winless in their last five matches. Thomas Brdaric’s men held Kolkata giants ATK Mohun Bagan to a 1-1 draw, in their last Indian Super League encounter. Chennaiyin, with 17 points under their belt, are now placed in eighth position in the Indian Super League standings.

Ahead of the Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC, here is everything you need to know:

BFC vs CFC Match Details

The BFC vs CFC Indian Super League match will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, January 28, at 5:30 pm IST.

Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC Possible Starting XI:

Bengaluru FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Gurpreet Sandhu, Alan Costa, Sandesh Jhingan, Parag Shrivas, Prabir Das, Roshan Naorem, Suresh Wangjam, Javier Hernandez, Rohit Kumar, Roy Krishna, Sunil Chhetri

Chennaiyin FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Samik Mitra, Ajith Kumar, Fallou Diagne, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Aakash Sangwan, Y. Jiteshwor Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Ninthoinganba Meetel, Julius Duker, Vincy Barretto, Petar Sliskovic

