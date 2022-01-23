BFC vs FCG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa: Bengaluru FC are on a five-match unbeaten run and they come into this match against FC Goa after thrashing Mumbai City FC 3-0 in the last match. However, despite this formidable run, they are still rooted to the bottom half of the table.

FC Goa are placed ninth on the points table with 13 points in their kitty.

The match between Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa is slated to start at 07:30 pm (IST).

BFC vs FCG Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 Match 69 between Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa.

BFC vs FCG Live Streaming

The match between Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

BFC vs FCG Match Details

The match between Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa will be played on Sunday, January 23, at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa. The game will kick-off at 07:30 PM IST.

BFC vs FCG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Udanta Singh

Vice-Captain: Airam Cabrera

Goalkeeper: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Defenders: Naorem Roshan Singh, Alan Costa, Leander D’Cunha, Anwar Ali

Midfielders: Bruno Ramires, Suresh Wangjam, Glan Martins, Saviour Gama

Strikers: Airam Cabrera, Udanta Singh

Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa probable XI:

Bengaluru FC - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Naorem Roshan Singh, Alan Costa, Pratik Chaudhuri, Ashique Kuruniyan, Danish Farooq, Bruno Ramires, Suresh Wangjam, Udanta Singh, Prince Ibara, Cleiton Silva

FC Goa - Dheeraj Singh, Leander D’Cunha, Anwar Ali, Aiban Dohling, Alexander Jesuraj, Princeton Rebello, Glan Martins, Saviour Gama, Alberto Noguera, Airam Cabrera, Jorge Ortiz

