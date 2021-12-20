BFC vs JFC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC: Bengaluru will lock horns with Jamshedpur FC in the 36th match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 on Monday at the GMC Athletic Stadium, in Bambolim. The former champions Bengaluru are on a six-game winless run, including a thrilling 3-3 draw against ATK Mohun Bagan in their previous game. The Sunil Chhetri-led side are placed 10th in the points table, having five points from seven games.

On the other hand, Jamshedpur FC look in a strong form this season with three wins from six games that has placed them third on the table. The Red Miners trounced Odisha FC 4-0 last time out and have 11 points to their name. A win in this game will take them within a point of league leaders Mumbai City FC.

The match between BFC vs JFC will kick-off at 07:30 PM IST.

Here are the details about today’s ISL 2021-22 encounter between Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC:

BFC vs JFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 Match 36 between Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC.

BFC vs JFC Live Streaming

The match between Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

BFC vs JFC Match Details

The match between Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC will be played on Monday, December 20, at the GMC Athletic Stadium, in Bamboli, Goa. The game will kick-off at 07:30 PM IST.

BFC vs JFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Neriujis Valskis

Vice-Captain: Gerg Stewart

Goalkeeper: TP Rehenesh

Defenders: Eli Sabia, Alan Costa, Peter Hartley

Midfielders: Alex Lima, Bruno Silva Almeida, Jayesh Rane, Komal Thatal

Strikers: Cleiton Silva, Gerg Stewart, Neriujis Valskis

Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC probable XI:

Bengaluru FC: Gupreet Singh-Sandhu (GK), Alan Costa, Roshan Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan, Pratik Chaudhari, Bruno Silva Almeida, Jayesh Rane, Suresh Wangjam, Cleiton Silva, Sunil Chhetri, Edmund Lalrindika

Jamshedpur FC: TP Rehenesh (GK), Lallawmawma, Eli Sabia, Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley, Alex Lima, Jitendra Singh, Komal Thatal, Pronay Halder, Neriujis Valskis, Greg Stewart

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.