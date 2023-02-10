BFC vs KBFC Dream11 Team Prediction: Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Saturday's ISL 2022-23 BFC vs KBFC match, February 11, 7:30 pm IST

Bengaluru FC failed to kick off the Indian Super League season on a promising note after winning just three of their first 12 matches. The Durand Cup champions ended the year 2022 miserably with a 2-1 defeat against Kolkata giants East Bengal. However, Bengaluru FC scripted a sensational comeback to move into the Indian Super League top six. Simon Grayson’s men, with 25 points from 17 matches, are now placed in sixth position on the points table. Bengaluru FC, in their next assignment, will be up against Kerala Blasters FC on Saturday. The match will take place at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. The Blues will head into the game after sensationally winning their last five games.

Bengaluru will now be desperately looking for a win against Kerala Blasters to stay alive in the Indian Super League playoff race.

Kerala Blasters look comfortable in third position with 31 points under their belt. Ivan Vukomanovic’s men claimed a 2-1 win over Chennaiyin FC, in their last game.

Ahead of the Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC, here is everything you need to know:

BFC vs KBFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match.

BFC vs KBFC Live Streaming

The Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

BFC vs KBFC Match Details

The BFC vs KBFC Indian Super League match will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, February 11, at 7:30 pm IST.

BFC vs KBFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Adrian Luna

Vice-Captain: Javier Hernandez

Suggested Playing XI for BFC vs KBFC Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Gurpreet Sandhu

Defenders: Prabir Das, Nishu Kumar, Alan Costa, Ruivah Homipam

Midfielders: Javier Hernandez, Rahul KP, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi

Strikers: Roy Krishna, Adrian Luna, Dimitrios Diamantakos

Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Possible Starting XI:

Bengaluru FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Gurpreet Sandhu, Alan Costa, Sandesh Jhingan, Parag Shrivas, Prabir Das, Roshan Naorem, Suresh Wangjam, Javier Hernandez, Rohit Kumar, Roy Krishna, Siva Narayanan

Kerala Blasters FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Prabhsukhan Gill, Nishu Kumar, Ruivah Hormipam, Victor Mongil, Jessel Carneiro, Sahal Samad, Jeakson Singh, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Adrian Luna, Rahul KP, Dimitrios Diamantakos

