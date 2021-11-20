BFC vs NEUFC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United FC: In the second match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22, Bengaluru FC will lock horns with NorthEast United FC on Saturday, November 20. The match between Bengaluru and NorthEast United is set to take place at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim and it is slated to begin at 07:30 pm (IST).

In the previous edition of the league, NorthEast United finished at the third spot with 33 points, 7 points behind table-toppers Mumbai City FC and second-placed ATK Mohun Bagan, and they will hope to recreate last season success. NorthEast also qualified for the playoff stage but they were beaten 3-2 (on aggregate) by ATK Mohun Bagan in the second semifinal.

On the other hand, Bengaluru FC were inconsistent throughout the last season as they finished at the seventh spot.

Ahead of today’s Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United FC; here is all you need to know:

BFC vs NEUFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 match between Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United FC.

BFC vs NEUFC Live Streaming

The ISL match between Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United FC is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

BFC vs NEUFC Match Details

The Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United FC will be played on Saturday, November 20, at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Goa. The BFC vs NEUFC is slated to kick-off at 07:30 pm (IST).

BFC vs NEUFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sunil Chhetri

Vice-Captain: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

BFC vs NEUFC probable starting XI for today’s match

Goalkeeper: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Defenders: Yrondu Musavu-King, Mashoor Shereef, Mohamed Irshad, Pratik Chaudhari

Midfielders: Federico Gallego, Hernan Santana, Udanta Singh, Khassa Camera

Strikers: Sunil Chhetri, Cleiton Silva

Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC probable XI:

Bengaluru FC Possible Starting Line-up: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Yrondu Musavu-King, Ajith Kumar, Pratik Chaudhari, Alan Costa, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Jayesh Rane, Iman Basafa, Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Cleiton Silva

NorthEast United FC Possible Starting Line-up: Subhasish Roy, Mashoor Shereef, Mohamed Irshad, Patrick Flottmann, Provat Lakra, Federico Gallego, Hernan Santana, Imran Khan, Khassa Camara, Deshorn Brown, Suhair Vadakkepeedika

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.