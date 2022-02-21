BFC vs OFC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC: Bengaluru FC will clash with Odisha FC in Match 97 of the Indian Super League (ISL) match. This will take place at the Athletic Stadium in Panaji, Goa on Monday.

Bengaluru FC will come into this match placed sixth in the league table. They have 23 points in 17 matches. Odisha FC, on the other hand, are placed seventh with 22 points in 17 matches.

Bengaluru lost 2-1 to NorthEast United FC in their last match and this was their second loss in row. Odisha FC come into this match after having played out a 2-2 draw against Chennaiyin FC. Both these sides can still make it to the semi-finals, but a lot of their hopes are still dependent on the results of other matches.

If we take a look at the numbers, both the sides have faced each other on five occasions. Bengaluru FC have won three while Odisha FC have won just the one game.

The match between Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC is slated to start at 7:30 pm (IST).

BFC vs OFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 Match 97 between Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC.

BFC vs OFC Streaming

The match between Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

BFC vs OFC Match Details

The match between Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC will be played on Monday, February 21, 2022, at the Athletic Stadium, Bambolim on Monday. The game will kick-off at 7:30 pm IST.

BFC vs OFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Cleiton Silva

Vice-Captain: Nandhakumar Sekar

Goalkeeper: Arshdeep Singh

Defenders: Namgyal Bhutia, Alan Costa, Gaurav Bora, Hector Rodas

Midfielders: Ajay Chhetri, Bruno Ramires, Javi Hernandez, Liridon Krasniqi

Strikers: Cleiton Silva, Nandhakumar Sekar

Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC probable XI:

Bengaluru FC - Lara Sharma (GK), Namgyal Bhutia, Alan Costa, Yaya Banana, Naorem Roshan Singh, Ajay Chhetri, Bruno Ramires, Danish Farooq, Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Cleiton Silva

Odisha FC - Arshdeep Singh (GK), Gaurav Bora, Hector Rodas, Hendry Antonay, Sahil Panwar, Paul Ramfangzauva, Javi Hernandez, Liridon Krasniqi, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Jonathas de Jesus, Nandhakumar Sekar

