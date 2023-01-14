BFC vs OFC Dream11 Team Prediction: Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Saturday's ISL 2022-23 BFC vs OFC Match, January 14, 5:30 pm IST

Odisha FC ended their four-match winless streak in their last fixture after getting the better of Kolkata giants East Bengal 3-1. Odisha FC striker Diego Mauricio scored a brace in the game to earn a much-needed victory for his side. Josep Gombau’s men will now be aiming to carry forward the momentum as they are set to take on a depleted Bengaluru FC side in the Indian Super League on Saturday.

The match between Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC will take place at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. The two teams had last faced each other back in October last year and Odisha FC had emerged victorious in that contest by a slender margin of 1-0.

Odisha FC, with 22 points under their belt, find themselves in the fifth spot in the Indian Super League standings.

Bengaluru FC, on the other hand, clinched a 1-2 win over NorthEast United FC in their last Indian Super League fixture.

Ahead of the Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC, here is everything you need to know:

BFC vs OFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC match.

BFC vs OFC Live Streaming

The Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

BFC vs OFC Match Details

The BFC vs OFC Indian Super League match will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, January 14, at 5:30 pm IST.

BFC vs OFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Javier Hernandez

Vice-Captain: Roy Krishna

Suggested Playing XI for BFC vs OFC Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Gurpreet Sandhu

Defenders: Prabir Das, Narender Gahlot, Osama Malik, Allan Costa

Midfielders: Javier Hernandez, Roshan Naorem, Raynier Fernandes, Nandhakumar Sekar, Saul Crespo

Strikers: Roy Krishna

Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC Possible Starting XI:

Bengaluru FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Gurpreet Sandhu, Allan Costa, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Parag Shrivas, Prabir Das, Roshan Naorem, Suresh Wangjam, Javier Hernandez, Rohit Kumar, Roy Krishna, Sunil Chhetri

Odisha FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Amrinder Singh, Narender Gahlot, Carlos Delgado, Denechandra Meitei, Osama Malik, Reynier Fernandes, Saul Crespo, Thoiba Singh, Diego Mauricio, Nandhakumar Sekar, Jerry Mawihmingthanga

