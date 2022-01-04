BFC vs SCEB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between Bengaluru FC and SC East Bengal: Eighth placed Bengaluru FC (BFC) take on a struggling SC East Bengal (SCEB) in the 49th match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 on Tuesday, January 4, at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim. After enduring an underperforming season until the end of last year, the Sunil Chhetri-led outfit ended a three-game winless streak with a 4-2 victory over Chennaiyin FC. They will look to ride on that momentum when they meet the bottom-placed Kolkata outfit.

On the other hand, SC East Bengal parted ways with coach Jose Manuel Diaz and announced the appointment of Mario Rivera as their head coach for the remainder of the season. They have just four points from eight games and are yet to win a game in the competition. However, they held Hyderabad FC to a 1-1 draw and will now be in desperate need of their maiden win.

The match between Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal is slated to start at 07:30 pm (IST).

BFC vs SCEB Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 Match 49 between Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal.

BFC vs SCEB Live Streaming

The match between Bengaluru FC and SC East Bengal is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

BFC vs SCEB Match Details

The match between Bengaluru FC and SC East Bengal will be played on Tuesday, January 4, at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa. The game will kick-off at 07:30 PM IST.

CHE vs BUR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Prince Ibara

Vice-Captain: Mohammed Rafique

Goalkeeper: Gurpreet Sandhu

Defenders: Ashique Kuruniyan, Parag Shrivas, Tomislav Mrcela, Joyner Lourenco

Midfielders: Suresh Singh Wangjam, Mohammed Rafique, Prince Ibara

Strikers: Cleiton Silva, Amir Dervisevic, Daniel Chima Chukwu

Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal probable XI:

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Sandhu, Alan Costa, Bruno Silva, Jayesh Rane, Suresh Wangjam, Prince Ibara, Ajith Kamaraj, Ashique Kuruniyan, Cleiton Silva, Parag Shrivas, Naorem Roshan Singh

SC East Bengal: Arindam Bhattacharja, Tomislav Mrcela, Joyner Lourenco, Hira Mondal, Raju Gaikwad, Mohammad Rafique, Sourav Das, Amir Dervisevic, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Amarjit Kiyam, Daniel Chukwu

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.