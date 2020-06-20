BHA vs ARS Dream11 Predictions, Premier League 2019-20, Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Brighton & Hove Albion will host wounded Arsenal on Saturday, June 20, as they resume their Premier League 2019-20 campaign after a hiatus of close to three months. The Premier League 2019-20 Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal match will be played at the Falmer Stadium. Brighton have only one of their eight EPL fixtures played at home. They lost thrice and drew the remaining games. Currently on the points table, Brighton have 29 points from 29 games. They are on the 15th slot.

On the other hand, Arsenal’s unbeaten streak in the calendar year was shattered by Manchester City in the last game. The Gunners failed to prove their mettle and lost the match 3-0. The Reds have seen wins coming their way in two of their 14 away games. With 40 points from 29 matches, Arsenal are 9th.

The Premier League 2019-20 Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal will begin at 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). Football enthusiasts will be able to catch all the live actions on Star Sports Channel. For live streaming, login to Hotstar.

Premier League 2019-20 BHA vs ARS Dream11 Team News, Predictions

Brighton forward Aaron Connolly is fit and fine for the upcoming game. He was getting treated for knee and ankle injuries. Jose Izquierdo is out of contention for the upcoming match. As for Arsenal, Granit Xhaka will not be there after he picked an ankle problem. Pablo Mari is also unavailable. Whereas, defender David Luiz is serving suspension. The 33-year-old will not be featuring in the next two games.

Premier League 2019-20 BHA vs ARS Dream 11 Prediction, Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal captain: Lacazette

Premier League 2019-20 BHA vs ARS Dream 11 Prediction, Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal Vice captain: Aubameyang

Premier League 2019-20 BHA vs ARS Dream 11 Prediction, Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal Goalkeeper: Leno

Premier League 2019-20 BHA vs ARS Dream 11 Prediction, Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal Defenders: Bellerin, Saka, Sokratis, Webster,

Premier League 2019-20 BHA vs ARS Dream 11 Prediction, Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal Midfielders: Ceballos, Bissouma, Pepe, Propper

Premier Leagye 2019-20 BHA vs ARS Dream 11 Prediction, Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal Strikers: Lacazette, Aubameyang

Premier League 2019-20 Brighton & Hove Albion possible starting lineup vs Arsenal: Ryan; Montoya, Webster, Dunk, Burn; Mooy, Propper, Bissouma; March, Maupay, Trossard

Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal possible starting lineup vs Brighton & Hove Albion: Leno; Bellerin, Sokratis, Mustafi, Saka; Ceballos, Guendouzi; Pepe, Willock, Aubameyang; Lacazette