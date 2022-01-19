BHA vs CHE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Premier League 2021-22 between Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea: Chelsea will be looking to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they head to the American Express Community Stadium to take on Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday. Thomas Tuchel’s team enter the contest off the back of a 0-1 defeat to league leaders Manchester City on the weekend, while Graham Potter’s side played out a 1-1 draw with fierce rivals Crystal Palace on Friday.

The Blues are now 13 points and two places behind Manchester City in the table at third. The Seagulls are in ninth position in the table, with 28 points under their belt.

Brighton have been a very difficult team to beat in the home league this season, and the upcoming game has all of the makings of a tough fixture for a distressed Chelsea. The Seagulls are more than capable of picking up a positive result, but the Blues will try to navigate their way to an important three points.

Ahead of the exciting contest,fans can check BHA vs CHE Dream 11 and Predicted XI here.

Premier League 2021-22, BHA vs CHE Live Streaming and Telecast

Fans can enjoy live telecast on Star Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar app and website. The match can also be live streamed on Jio TV as well.

BHA vs CHE Premier League 2021, Match Details

The match will be played on Wednesday, January 19 at the American Express Community Stadium, in Brighton, England. The game will kick-off at 1:30 am IST.

BHA vs CHE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Romelu Lukaku

Vice-Captain: Neal Maupay

Goalkeeper: Kepa Arrizabalaga

Defenders: Antonio Rudiger, Marcos Alonso, Dan Burn, Thiago Silva

Midfielders: Mason Mount, Pascal Gross, Alexis Mac Allister

Strikers: Romelu Lukaku, Neal Maupay, Timo Werner

BHA vs CHE Probable XIs

Brighton & Hove Albion: Robert Sanchez; Tariq Lamptey, Adam Webster, Dan Burn, Marc Cucurella; Pascal Gross, Adam Lallana, Jakub Moder, Alexis Mac Allister; Leandro Trossard, Neal Maupay

Chelsea: Kepa Arrizabalaga; Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Malang Sarr; Cesar Azpilicueta, Mateo Kovacic, N’Golo Kante, Marcos Alonso; Mason Mount, Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner

