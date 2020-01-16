Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
2-min read

Bhaichung Bhutia Says He Had Advised ATK-owner Sanjiv Goenka to Buy Mohun Bagan

The merger of ATK and Mohun Bagan was announced on Thursday with the RPSG Group taking 80 per cent stakes in the 130-year-old club.

IANS

Updated:January 16, 2020, 6:45 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bhaichung Bhutia Says He Had Advised ATK-owner Sanjiv Goenka to Buy Mohun Bagan
Mohun Bagan and ATK.

Kolkata: Former India captain Bhaichung Bhutia on Thursday hailed Indian Super League (ISL) side ATK for acquiring a majority stake in I-League heavyweight Mohun Bagan, but opined that they should keep the 130-year-old club's jersey and logo to reap the rewards of their legacy.

Bhutia also revealed that he was the one who advised Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman, RPSG Group, to acquire a majority stake in Mohun Bagan during his time as advisor of ATK.

"It's good that Mohun Bagan is getting a good buyer but I think the colour and name has to be kept and the logo. Their history is very rich. It's good that RPSG Group is buying it, they are a very professional company. But I hope that they can completely use the Mohun Bagan colour, logo and jersey. It should be maroon and green," Bhutia told IANS in an exclusive interview.

"In fact, I had advised Sanjiv Goenka to buy Mohun Bagan and run the club together. That was the first time I told it to them. There was some issue with pricing and ATK felt it was a bit too much," said Bhutia who has played for Mohun Bagan.

The RPSG Group, which owns and runs two-time ISL champions ATK, will acquire majority shareholding in Mohun Bagan and will become an 80 per cent majority shareholder with Mohun Bagan owning the remaining 20 per cent shares.

The new football club will have the brand names of ATK and Mohun Bagan, a statement from ATK said.

The merged club will come into existence from June 1, 2020 and will compete in the ISL 2020-21, along with other important competitions of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) calendar.

"The jersey, logo and name is yet to be decided. As we said in the statement, the new football club will have brand names of ATK and Mohun Bagan," a top ATK official told IANS.

Bhutia said it won't affect the I-League as there will be promotion-relegation in the coming years.

The celebrated former striker felt Mohun Bagan's bitter rivals East Bengal will also join the ISL bandwagon "sooner or later."

"It might be two-three years but sooner or later they will also join the ISL."

Bhutia lavished praise on ATK, saying they are one of the most professional teams in Indian football and Mohun Bagan needed someone like ATK for running their affairs.

"ATK are one of the most well managed teams in Indian football and Mohun Bagan know it big time. They are a good corporate company, Sanjiv Goenka is very committed. He is a great owner. I just hope he can use the logo and colour. That is going to give him lot of mileage."

Asked whether the move will affect the Mohun Bagan players and coaching staff with ATK already having a set unit, Bhutia said: "No ,that is not a major thing. The coach and staff will take care of it."

ATK are in the race for top honours in the ISL, while Mohun Bagan are also in the running for what would be their fifth national title in the I-League.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram