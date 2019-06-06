Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Bhutia Congratulates Chhetri on Becoming India's Most-capped Player

Former skipper of the Indian football team Baichung Bhutia commended Sunil Chhetri, on becoming India's most capped international player.

IANS

Updated:June 6, 2019, 3:48 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Bhutia Congratulates Chhetri on Becoming India's Most-capped Player
(Photo credit: Twitter) Sunil Chhetri becomes India's most capped player in international football, with 108 appearances.
Loading...

New Delhi: Former India skipper Bhaichung Bhutia congratulated Sunil Chhetri after the latter overtook his record and became India's most capped international player with 108 appearances. Chhetri on Wednesday overtook his mentor Bhutia's record of 107 matches when he captained India in the King's Cup opener against Curacao.

"I am extremely proud of him. Big congratulations to you Sunil," Bhaichung said. "He has been a great leader, and a great player for India. I hope he continues to perform in the manner he has been doing. You could always see the kind of commitment he had since we first met in Kolkata. His hunger to succeed always made him special.

"There's no reason why he can't continue for long. He is a thorough professional. He is most hard working senior player in the circuit. In fact, even if you compare him to younger players, Sunil stands out," Bhutia stated. "He is always at the gym doing that extra bit. The manner he has maintained his fitness is exemplary. He is a very sincere soul."

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram