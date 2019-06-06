Bhutia Congratulates Chhetri on Becoming India's Most-capped Player
Former skipper of the Indian football team Baichung Bhutia commended Sunil Chhetri, on becoming India's most capped international player.
(Photo credit: Twitter) Sunil Chhetri becomes India's most capped player in international football, with 108 appearances.
New Delhi: Former India skipper Bhaichung Bhutia congratulated Sunil Chhetri after the latter overtook his record and became India's most capped international player with 108 appearances. Chhetri on Wednesday overtook his mentor Bhutia's record of 107 matches when he captained India in the King's Cup opener against Curacao.
"I am extremely proud of him. Big congratulations to you Sunil," Bhaichung said. "He has been a great leader, and a great player for India. I hope he continues to perform in the manner he has been doing. You could always see the kind of commitment he had since we first met in Kolkata. His hunger to succeed always made him special.
"There's no reason why he can't continue for long. He is a thorough professional. He is most hard working senior player in the circuit. In fact, even if you compare him to younger players, Sunil stands out," Bhutia stated. "He is always at the gym doing that extra bit. The manner he has maintained his fitness is exemplary. He is a very sincere soul."
