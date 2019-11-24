Take the pledge to vote

Bidesh XI SC and Albert Developers Win on Day 1 of Goa Women's League 2019

Goa Women's League 2019: Bidesh XI SC beat Churchill Brothers while Albert Developers defeated PVC Parra.

News18 Sports

November 24, 2019, 2:53 PM IST
Bidesh XI SC and Albert Developers Win on Day 1 of Goa Women's League 2019
Goa Football Association is conducting the 4-team Women's League.

New Delhi: The Goa Women's League finally began with just four teams on Saturday and will serve as the state qualifiers for the next season of Indian Women's League. After the uncertainty surrounding the principal sponsor of the league, Vedanta ahead of the draft last month, the league started with Vedanta remaining the principal sponsor.

Four teams -- Bidesh XI SC, Albert Developers SC, PVC Parra and Churchill Brothers SC -- are participating in the league, which will be held in a double leg format with each team getting six games.

The league is happening with just four teams because four others pulled out ahead of the draft on October 17. News18.com had reported that FC Goa, Panjim Footballers, Sporting Clube de Goa and Goa Velha Sports Club had pulled out citing issues with the draft system and the hurried manner in which it took place.

While the teams in Goa were generally dissatisfied by the lack of continuity as they wanted to reap the benefits when they put their resources in developing players for a season. Goa Football Association (GFA), on the other hand, complained of non-cooperation from the clubs.

GFA acting secretary Jovito Lopes had told News18.com that they will be conducting the league with four teams itself since it fulfilled the minimum requirement set by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and it began on Saturday, November 23.

Here are the results from Day 1:

MATCH 1: Assonora Bidesh XI defeated Churchill Brothers 2-1.

Chetna and Ansiva scored for Bidesh XI SC while and Churchill Brothers' goal came from Alisha.

MATCH 2: Albert Developers beat PVC Parra 1-0.

Sushmita scored the only goal of the match.

Here is the schedule for the league further (Only for the first leg):

November 27

3:45PM - Bidesh XI SC vs Albert Developers SC at Assonora

3:45PM - Churchill Brothers SC vs PVC Parra at Navelim

December 1

3:45PM - PVC Parra vs Bidesh XI SC at Duler

6:30PM - Albert Developers SC vs Churchill Brothers SC at Duler

