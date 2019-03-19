English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Big Win for PSG as UEFA Financial Probe Dropped
Paris Saint-Germain won a major victory on Tuesday when the world's top sports court backed the club against European football's governing body UEFA over allegations of financial wrongdoing.
Paris Saint-Germain won a major victory on Tuesday when the world's top sports court backed the club against European football's governing body UEFA over allegations of financial wrongdoing.
Loading...
Paris Saint-Germain won a major victory on Tuesday when the world's top sports court backed the club against European football's governing body UEFA over allegations of financial wrongdoing.
PSG had appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in October last year after a UEFA panel decided in September to reopen the probe into the club's compliance with Financial Fair Play regulations.
UEFA had originally cleared PSG of wrongdoing in June following a probe triggered after PSG splashed out 400 million euros ($454 million) to buy Brazilian superstar Neymar and French phenomenon Kylian Mbappe.
"The appeal filed at the CAS on 3 October 2018 by Paris Saint-Germain against the decision issued on 19 September 2018 by the Adjudicatory Chamber of the UEFA (to reopen the case) is upheld and the challenged decision is set aside," CAS said in a statement.
It added that the ruling was "final and binding."
The probe was opened to determine whether PSG respected financial rules imposed by UEFA which broadly limit them to spending no more than they earn.
The club said in a statement it "took note of the favourable decision and intends to go ahead serenely with its development."
PSG argued that the decision to reopen the case violated UEFA's own rules limiting to 10 days the period of review of its original decision to drop the case.
UEFA rules "provided for a 10-day review period during which any review should be instigated and completed and that the challenged decision (to reopen the case) was manifestly late," the CAS statement added.
UEFA's Financial Control Board ordered the review on June 22 last year and the decision to reopen the case came almost three months later on September 19.
PSG had appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in October last year after a UEFA panel decided in September to reopen the probe into the club's compliance with Financial Fair Play regulations.
UEFA had originally cleared PSG of wrongdoing in June following a probe triggered after PSG splashed out 400 million euros ($454 million) to buy Brazilian superstar Neymar and French phenomenon Kylian Mbappe.
"The appeal filed at the CAS on 3 October 2018 by Paris Saint-Germain against the decision issued on 19 September 2018 by the Adjudicatory Chamber of the UEFA (to reopen the case) is upheld and the challenged decision is set aside," CAS said in a statement.
It added that the ruling was "final and binding."
The probe was opened to determine whether PSG respected financial rules imposed by UEFA which broadly limit them to spending no more than they earn.
The club said in a statement it "took note of the favourable decision and intends to go ahead serenely with its development."
PSG argued that the decision to reopen the case violated UEFA's own rules limiting to 10 days the period of review of its original decision to drop the case.
UEFA rules "provided for a 10-day review period during which any review should be instigated and completed and that the challenged decision (to reopen the case) was manifestly late," the CAS statement added.
UEFA's Financial Control Board ordered the review on June 22 last year and the decision to reopen the case came almost three months later on September 19.
| Edited by: Hardik Worah
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
-
Wednesday 13 March , 2019
Vivo V15 Pro Review
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Wednesday 13 March , 2019 Vivo V15 Pro Review
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2019: Kohli Should Be Grateful RCB Haven't Sacked Him as Captain - Gambhir
- Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor Hug Each Other, Dance to Ranveer Singh's Song from Simmba at an Event
- Alia Bhatt Helps Driver and Personal Helper Buy Houses in Mumbai by Gifting Rs 50 Lakhs Each: Report
- Metallica Just Announced its Reunion With SF Symphony After 20 Years and Fans Cannot Wait
- Christchurch Aftermath: Dev Patel’s Film On 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks Pulled Down From Theatres in New Zealand
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results