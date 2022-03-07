BIL vs LEV Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For La Liga 2021-22 between Athletic Bilbao vs Levante: The 2021-22 edition of La Liga returns with another round of matches this weekend as Athletic Bilbao host bottom side Levante in an important home league clash at the Estadio San Mames on Tuesday. The hosts are currently sitting eighth in the table, five points behind seventh-placed Villarreal and have been inconsistent this season.

The Basque giants suffered a 4-0 defeat at the hands of a resurgent Barcelona side in their previous game and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Meanwhile, despite being currently rooted to the bottom of the La Liga standings, Levante will be looking to continue their impressive run of form. Alessio Lisci’s side enter the match off the back of a 3-0 win over Elche last week and attempt to avoid relegation. They have won two and shared points in one of their last three in the league to collect seven points, with the two victories coming against Atletico Madrid and Elche.

The Valencia-based outfit will fancy their chances against a wounded home team, whom they held to draws in their last two meetings, including a 0-0 earlier this season.

With that said, a thrilling match is set for the weekend and fans here can check the BIL vs LEV Dream 11 and Predicted XI here.

La Liga 2021-22, BIL vs LEV Live Streaming and Telecast

Fans can enjoy live telecast on MTV, while live streaming will be available on Voot app and Jio TV App.

BIL vs LEV International Friendlies 2021, Match Details

The match will be played at the Estadio San Mames, in Bilbao, Basque Country, Spain, on Tuesday, March 8. The game will kick off at 1:30 am IST.

BIL vs LEV Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Marti

Vice-Captain: D Garcia

Goalkeeper: Simon

Defenders: I Martinez, Duarte, Yuri, Rober

Midfielders: D Garcia, Pepelu, Son, Berenguer

Strikers: Marti, I Williams

BIL vs LEV Probable XIs

Athletic Bilbao: Simon; Lekue, Yeray, I Martinez, Yuri; Berenguer, Vencedor, D Garcia, Muniain; Sancet, I Williams

Levante: Cardenas; Rober, Duarte, Caceres; Miramon, Malsa, Pepelu, Son; De Frutos, Marti, Morales

