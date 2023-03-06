Blackpool Fan Tony Johnson Passes after Pub Brawl with Burnley Supporters

Football fan Tony Johnson died on Monday after a brawl involving Blackpool and Burnley supporters on Saturday night.

The incident happened at The Manchester Pub after the teams played out a 0-0 draw in their Champions game, England’s second division, with cops being called when a fight broke out..

On arrival at the scene, around 7pm, hours after the game had finished, the police found Tony wounded and bleeding. Paramedics administered CPR before he was taken to hospital.

Blackpool FC released a statement:

Blackpool FC is deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the news that supporter, Tony Johnson, tragically lost his life earlier this morning. The Club will be offering an open book of condolence from 4pm in the Moretti Lounge, giving supporters the opportunity to pay their respects to Tony. Supporters are also invited to lay flowers at the Mortensen Statue behind the North Stand at 4pm today along with the Club’s staff and players, giving everyone associated with the football club the chance to come together and remember a lifelong Seasider. All of the thoughts of everyone at the football club go out to Tony’s family and friends. Rest in peace, Tony.

Police have urged anyone with information or mobile or dashcam footage to come forward and aid in the investigations.

Read all the Latest Sports News here