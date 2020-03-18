After Daniele Rugani, Blaise Matuidi Becomes 2nd Juventus Player Diagnosed with Coronavirus

Rome: Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi has become the second player from the club to have been tested positive for novel coronavirus.

The Serie A club in a statement said that the France World Cup winner has been in voluntary isolation since March 11 and is "well and asymptomatic".

Having joined the Bianconeri in the summer of 2017, Matuidi made 31 appearances this season, providing one goal and two assists.

Earlier, defender Daniele Rugani had tested positive for coronavirus. Spain's club Valencia, on Tuesday, had revealed that 35 per cent of its players and staff have tested positive for coronavirus.

In total 13 Serie A players have officially been diagnosed with the illness including seven from Sampdoria and three at Fiorentina.

Italian midfielder Zaccagni, 24, had already been in self-isolation as a precautionary measure after Verona played Sampdoria on March 8.

"Zaccagni is doing well, in recent days, he has only had a few bouts of fever," the eighth-placed Serie A club said.

"The player, as well as the whole team, will extend their voluntary isolation at home until March 25, while continuing to be monitored." Matuidi had urged his fans to "take care" in a post on Instagram at the weekend.

"It's a complicated time. At the beginning, I didn't really realise how serious this disease was and the danger, how fast the contagion spread here in Italy," he said.

"In this difficult time for all of us, I just wanted to invite you to follow the official recommendations carefully and to take great care of yourself and your loved ones.

"A lot of encouragement and infinite thanks to all the medical and nursing staff. We are with you." The virus has killed more than 2,500 people in Italy and infected over 31,000.

All domestic sporting activity in Italy has been suspended until at least April 3.

Sporting events across the world have been badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic which has so far claimed over 7,000 lives across the world. Several football leagues, including La Liga, Premier League and Serie A, have been temporarily suspended due to the growing fear of coronavirus.

(With inputs from Agencies)