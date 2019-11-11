Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Blaise Matuidi Out of France's Euro 2020 Qualifiers With Rib Injury

Blaise Matuidi injured his rib during Juventus' 1-0 win over AC Milan in Serie A.

AFP

Updated:November 11, 2019, 11:18 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Blaise Matuidi Out of France's Euro 2020 Qualifiers With Rib Injury
Blaise Matuidi fractured a rib cartilage. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Clairefontaine-en-Yvelines: Blaise Matuidi has been ruled out of France's Euro 2020 qualifiers against Moldova and Albania after fracturing a rib cartilage, the midfielder's club Juventus announced on Monday.

"Blaise Matuidi will not participate in the National Team retreat with France, after he withdrew from yesterday's match against Milan," the Italian champions said in a statement on their English language website.

"The midfielder today underwent an MRI scan today, which showed a fracture of the cartilage of the tenth rib."

Juventus did not state for how long the 32-year-old would be out of action.

Matuidi picked up the injury in the 1-0 win over AC Milan that kept Juve top of Serie A, and failed to make the trip to Paris ahead of the two Group H clashes on Thursday and Sunday which could seal qualification for next summer's finals.

"Unfortunately I am out of the side, but I'm certain that the @equipefrance will qualify," Matuidi said on Twitter.

Coach Didier Deschamps has picked Arsenal's uncapped Matteo Guendouzi in Matuidi's place, and is sweating on the fitness of Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, who suffered a groin injury in Tottenham's 1-1 Premier League draw with Sheffield United.

Les Bleus' squad will meet at the historic Clairefontaine training camp with France second in their group, level on 19 points with leaders Turkey and four ahead of third-placed Iceland with two matches to play.

With two teams qualifying from each group, a win against bottom side Moldova at the Stade de France this week would guarantee a spot in the finals.

They will also qualify if Iceland fail to beat Turkey.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram