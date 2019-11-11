Blaise Matuidi Out of France's Euro 2020 Qualifiers With Rib Injury
Blaise Matuidi injured his rib during Juventus' 1-0 win over AC Milan in Serie A.
Blaise Matuidi fractured a rib cartilage. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Clairefontaine-en-Yvelines: Blaise Matuidi has been ruled out of France's Euro 2020 qualifiers against Moldova and Albania after fracturing a rib cartilage, the midfielder's club Juventus announced on Monday.
"Blaise Matuidi will not participate in the National Team retreat with France, after he withdrew from yesterday's match against Milan," the Italian champions said in a statement on their English language website.
"The midfielder today underwent an MRI scan today, which showed a fracture of the cartilage of the tenth rib."
Juventus did not state for how long the 32-year-old would be out of action.
Matuidi picked up the injury in the 1-0 win over AC Milan that kept Juve top of Serie A, and failed to make the trip to Paris ahead of the two Group H clashes on Thursday and Sunday which could seal qualification for next summer's finals.
"Unfortunately I am out of the side, but I'm certain that the @equipefrance will qualify," Matuidi said on Twitter.
Je suis malheureusement forfait pour ce rassemblement, mais certain que l’ @equipedefrance ira chercher la qualif. Déjà hâte de revenir pour les prochaines échéances 🔵⚪🔴 ⚪⚫ #GiveItAll pic.twitter.com/bEiZDfLUCm— Blaise Matuidi (@MATUIDIBlaise) November 11, 2019
Coach Didier Deschamps has picked Arsenal's uncapped Matteo Guendouzi in Matuidi's place, and is sweating on the fitness of Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, who suffered a groin injury in Tottenham's 1-1 Premier League draw with Sheffield United.
Les Bleus' squad will meet at the historic Clairefontaine training camp with France second in their group, level on 19 points with leaders Turkey and four ahead of third-placed Iceland with two matches to play.
With two teams qualifying from each group, a win against bottom side Moldova at the Stade de France this week would guarantee a spot in the finals.
They will also qualify if Iceland fail to beat Turkey.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Google Acquisition Of Fitbit Raises Concerns About Data Privacy
-
Thursday 07 November , 2019 HiBy R3 Review: A Hi-Fi Music Player That Does the Job Without Breaking the Bank
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 HP ZBook Studio X360 G5 Review: A Premium Workstation That's Overkill For Most
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- After Being Stripped Off Spl Cover, CRPF Takes Over Security of Gandhis; Only PM Modi to Now Have SPG
- Robert Downey Jr Pays Tribute to Stan Lee While Accepting Male Movie Star Trophy at People's Choice Awards
- Bride Calls off Marriage after Groom Breaks into Drunk 'Nagin Dance'
- Vodafone's New Rs 225 Prepaid Plan Offers Unlimited Voice Calls, 4GB Data for 48 Days
- India vs Bangladesh | Rishabh Pant’s Lapses Talked About Because Of His Thankless Job: Sunil Gavaskar