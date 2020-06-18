BOA vs SET Dream11 Team Prediction Portuguese Primeira Liga, Boavista FC Vs Vitoria de Setubal Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Boavista FC (BOA) will face Vitoria de Setubal (SET) in their next Portuguese League fixture which will be held at 11:30 pm on Thursday, June 18. The Portuguese League Bovista FC Vs Vitoria de Setubal will take place at the Estadio do Bessa Seculo XXI, Porto. In terms of the points table, Bovista FC are at the 10th spot with a total of 32 points of 26 matches while Vitoria de Setubal are placed at number 12 with 30 points to their credit. Bovista FC, till now, have won only 8 matches including the latest one in which they defeated Braga by 1-0. The team have been on the losing side of 10 matches.

Vitoria de Setubal, on the other hand, have only won six matches and have been on the losing side on 8 occasions. The rest of the 12 matches including their latest one have been drawn.

Portuguese League BOA vs SET Dream11 Tips and Predictions, BOA vs SET Portuguese League Dream11 Team

Portuguese League BOA vs SET Dream 11 Prediction, Boavista FC Vs Vitoria de Setubal Captain: Tavares

Portuguese League BOA vs SET Dream 11 Prediction, Boavista FC Vs Vitoria de Setubal Vice-Captain: Moreira

Portuguese League BOA vs SET Dream 11 Prediction, Boavista FC Vs Vitoria de Setubal Goalkeeper: Makaridze

Portuguese League BOA vs SET Dream 11 Prediction, Boavista FC Vs Vitoria de Setubal Defenders: Dulanto, Neris, Costa

Portuguese League BOA vs SET Dream 11 Prediction, Boavista FC Vs Vitoria de Setubal Midfielders: Obiora, Sauer, Valente, Vilela

Portuguese League BOA vs SET Dream 11 Prediction, Boavista FC Vs Vitoria de Setubal Strikers: Tavares, Moreira, Guedes

Portuguese League BOA probable lineup vs SET: Leite, Neris, Costa, Dulanto, Marlon, Obiora, Moreira, Carraca, Sauer, Cassiano, Tavares

Portuguese League SET probable Playing XI vs BOA: Makaridze (GK), Silvio, Pirri, Jorge, Pinto, Semedo, Hildeberto, Vilela, Valente, Antonucci, Guedes