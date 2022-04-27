BOG vs INT Dream11 Team Prediction: Bologna vs Inter Milan Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for The Serie A BOG vs INT Match, April 27, Renato Dall'Ara Stadium, Bologna, 11:45 pm IST

Inter Milan will be hoping to carry on their superb form in the Serie A as they are set to take on Bologna tomorrow at the Renato Dall’Ara Stadium.

Second-placed Inter will aim to claim the top spot in the Serie A points table and overcome current league leaders and arch-rivals AC Milan when they face Bologna. The match between Inter and Bologna was postponed earlier this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Inter Milan will come into the fixture after securing a comfortable 3-1 win against Roma in their last match.

Bologna, 13th on the Italian Serie A table, will be eager to clinch all three points against Inter after securing two consecutive draws in their last two Serie A matches.

Ahead of the match between Bologna and Inter Milan, here is everything you need to know:

BOG vs INT Telecast

Bologna vs Inter Milan match will be televised on Sports18 in India.

BOG vs INT Live Streaming

The match between Bologna and Inter Milan is available to be streamed live on the Voot app.

BOG vs INT Match Details

The BOG vs INT match will be played at the Renato Dall’Ara Stadium, Bologna on Wednesday, April 27, at 11:45 PM IST.

BOG vs INT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Edin Dzeko

Vice-Captain: Hakan Calhanoglu

Suggested Playing XI for BOG vs INT Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Samir Handanovic

Defenders: Denzel Dumfries, Stefan de Vrij, Lorenzo De Silvestri

Midfielders: Roberto Soriano, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Hakan Calhanoglu

Forwards: Edin Dzeko, Lautaro Martinez, Musa Barrow

Bologna (BOG) vs Inter Milan (INT) Possible Starting XI:

Bologna Predicted Starting Line-up: Francesco Bardi, Kevin Bonifazi, Luis Binks, Arthur Theate, Aaron Hickey, Nicolas Dominguez, Mattias Svanberg, Roberto Soriano, Lorenzo De Silvestri, Ricardo Orsolini, Musa Barrow

Inter Milan Predicted Starting Line-up: Samir Handanovic, Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Federico Dimarco, Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Ivan Perisic, Edin Dzeko, Lautaro Martinez

