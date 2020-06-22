BOG vs JUV Dream11 Team Prediction Serie A, Bologna vs Juventus Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

In an upcoming Serie A 2019-20 fixture, Bologna will go head-to-head against Juventus on Tuesday. The leading team are all set to fight once again as they will be hosted at the Renato Dall'Ara Stadium. The BOG vs JUV Serie A fixture is scheduled for 1.15am IST on June 23.

Topping the Serie A chart, Juventus have scored an easy 63 points in the last 26 matches. The team played their last Serie A match back in March, where they defeated Inter Milan by 2-0.

Meanwhile, the hosts are ranked 10th on the Serie A points table, with 34 points in 26 outings. They lost their last fixture to Lazio by 0-2 back in February.

Serie A 2019-10 Bologna vs Juventus, BOG vs JUV Dream11 Tips and Predictions

For the host side, Andreas Skov Olsen is currently suffering a thigh injury, while Federico Santander, Mattia Bani and Jerdy Schouten will be out today due to their suspension. Juventus will miss out several players due to their current injuries, including Alex Sandro, Sami Khedira, Giorgio Chiellini and Merih Demiral.

BOG vs JUV Serie A Dream11 Team, Bologna vs Juventus

Serie A 2019-20 BOG vs JUV Dream 11 Prediction, Bologna vs Juventus Captain: Ronaldo

Serie A 2019-20 BOG vs JUV Dream 11 Prediction, Bologna vs Juventus Vice-Captain: Bentacur

Serie A 2019-20 BOG vs JUV Dream 11 Prediction, Bologna vs Juventus Goalkeeper: Skorupski

Serie A 2019-20 BOG vs JUV Dream 11 Prediction, Bologna vs Juventus Defenders: de Ligt, Bonucci, Sciglio

Serie A 2019-20 BOG vs JUV Dream 11 Prediction, Bologna vs Juventus Midfielders: Soriano, Orsolini, Bentacur, Pjanic

Serie A 2019-20 BOG vs JUV Dream 11 Prediction, Bologna vs Juventus Strikers: Dybala, Ronaldo, Palacio

Serie A BOG vs JUV, Bologna probable lineup vs Juventus: Skorupski, Dijks, Denswil, Danilo, Tomiyasu, Medel, Poli, Barrow, Soriano, Orsolini, Palacio

Serie A BOG vs JUV, Juventus probable Playing XI vs Bologna: Szczesny, Cuadrado, de Ligt, Bonucci, Sciglio, Bentacur, Pjanic, Matuidi, Costa, Dybala, Ronaldo