BOG vs NAP Dream11 Team Prediction Serie A, Bologna vs Napoli Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Bologna will be competing against Napoli in an upcoming Serie A 2019-20 fixture on Wednesday. The host team will invite Napoli to Renato Dall'Ara in an interesting clash. The BOG vs NAP Serie A fixture is scheduled for 11pm IST on July 15.

Bologna are at the third rank in the Serie A 2019-20 league table. The team, with 11 victories, have 42 points in the last 32 matches. The team concluded their last outing against Parma on Sunday to a 2-2 draw.

Meanwhile, Napoli are ranked sixth on the Serie A points table, with 52 points in 32 outings. Just like the host team, Napoli also concluded their last match at a 2-2 draw against Milan on Monday.

Serie A 2019-10 Bologna vs Napoli, BOG vs NAP Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Soriano will be making an entry to team Bologna tonight, while Andrea Poli and Federico Santander will be missed as they are still facing injuries. For Napoli, Diego Demme will be back in the game after his suspension.

BOG vs NAP Serie A Dream11 Team, Bologna vs Napoli

Serie A 2019-20 BOG vs NAP Dream 11 Prediction, Bologna vs Napoli Captain: Milik

Serie A 2019-20 BOG vs NAP Dream 11 Prediction, Bologna vs Napoli Vice-Captain: Politano

Serie A 2019-20 BOG vs NAP Dream 11 Prediction, Bologna vs Napoli Goalkeeper: Skorupski

Serie A 2019-20 BOG vs NAP Dream 11 Prediction, Bologna vs Napoli Defenders: Koulibaly, Haysaj, Manolas

Serie A 2019-20 BOG vs NAP Dream 11 Prediction, Bologna vs Napoli Midfielders: Orsolini, Medel, Ruiz, Zielinski, Politano

Serie A 2019-20 BOG vs NAP Dream 11 Prediction, Bologna vs Napoli Strikers: Barrow, Milik

Serie A BOG vs NAP, Bologna probable lineup vs Napoli: Skorupski, Dijks, Denswil, Danilo, Mbaye, Dominguez, Medel, Orsolini, Soriano, Barrow, Palacio

Serie A BOG vs NAP, Napoli probable Playing XI vs Bologna: Meret, Di Lorenzo, Manolas, Koulibaly, Haysaj, Demme, Ruiz, Zielinski, Politano, Milik, Insigne